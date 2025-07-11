Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Receive 12 All-ACC Academic Honors
On Tuesday, the ACC announced the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team. Alongside the 12 Hokies honored, here is the ACC Release.
The academic requirement threshold to be honored is a minimum of both: A 3.0 cumulative GPA throughout one's academic career, and a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester. The athletic threshold for student-athletes to be honored is a minimum of 50% of games played during the season. Pitchers have a minimum of 20% of games played.
The 12 Tech Softball honorees:
Kylie Aldridge, Junior in Public Health -- Designated Player/Catcher
Moving away from the primary catcher role in 2025, Aldridge honed her skills at the plate, slashing .368/.416/.624 over 40 starts. In the NCAA Regionals, she delivered three RBIs while going 7-for-13 at the plate. Aldridge was selected to the 2025 All-ACC Second Team as well as the 2025 NFCA Mid-Atlantic Third Team.
Lyla Blackwell, Sophomore in Wildlife Conservation -- Outfield
Primarily suiting up in left field, Blackwell appeared in 43 games in 2025 for the Hokies while starting in 27 of them. She averaged .270 at the plate, but Blackwell's season (possibly career) highlight was made with a triple play on March 16 against at the time No.16 Stanford.
Michelle Chatfield, Sophomore in Aerospace Engineering -- First Base
Chatfield was an important slot in the lineup for each of her 50 starts, primarily at first base. Slashing .386/.464/.753 at the plate, Chatfield was second on the team in batting average as well as being one of three Hokies to surpass 50 RBIs on the season (51). Chatfield was honored as the 2025 ACC Player of the Week (3/18, 4/29), 2025 D1 Softball National Player of the Week (3/18), as well as being selected to the 2025 All-ACC First Team and the 2025 NFCA Mid-Atlantic First Team.
Cassie Grizzard, Junior in Management -- Pitcher
Grizzard, during her 17 appearances, only started three times, proving to be a pivotal piece of Tech's bullpen as she recorded a 3.15 ERA and a 2-0 record. Grizzard held her 91 opponents to a sub .200 batting average (.198) while contributing to six combined shutouts for the Hokies.
Sophie Kleiman, Junior in Human Development -- Pitcher
Kleiman, an incoming transfer from Indiana, wasted no time in leaving her mark in the maroon and orange -- Posting a 2.45 ERA over 71.1 innings pitched in 23 appearances. Kleiman racked up 66 Ks en route to allowing the fewest runs in the ACC (25).
Emily LeGette, Sophomore in Consumer Studies -- Infield/Designated Player
Splitting time between the infield and designated player, LeGette played in 31 games while starting 18 for Tech. LeGette tallied 15 RBIs while slashing .328/.366/.567 for the Hokies, culminating with a .333 average in the NCAA Regional.
Emma Lemley, Senior in Sports Media and Analytics -- Pitcher
Leading Tech in the circle, Lemley tossed her way to a 2.65 ERA with an 18-8 record. While throwing four no-hitters, tied for the most in Division I, she also led the ACC in strikeouts (196). Lemley was named the 2025 ACC pitcher of the week three times (2/11, 2/18, 3/18), as well as being selected to the 2025 Third Team All-ACC and the 2025 NFCA Mid-Atlantic Region First Team. The Hokies are not the last stop of Lemley's softball journey, as she was drafted No.3 overall in the AUSL draft by the Blaze.
Jordan Lynch, Freshman in Elementary Education -- Third Base
Wasting no time to acclimate to college ball, Lynch started every game during her freshman campaign for Tech, primarily at third base. Lynch's slugging numbers are those of a true extra-base magician, breaking the single-season double record with 18 and tacking on 10 home runs as well. Slashing .381/.430/.665 in her first collegiate season, earning 2025 All-ACC Third Team honors as well as being named a 2025 NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year Top 25 Finalist.
Trinity Martin, Junior in Human Development -- Outfield
Martin made the start 24 times for the Hokies, primarily in left field. While appearing in 39 games across the 2025 season, Martin finished the season hitting .259 with three doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBIs.
Emma Mazzarone, Sophomore in Agribusiness -- Pitcher/Utility
A true two-way star, Mazzarone can compete at a Division I level both at the plate and in the circle. While posting an 11-3 record, she racked up 95 Ks and a 3.32 ERA. At the plate, Mazzarone had a slugging percentage of .535 with four home runs. Mazzarone was selected to the 2025 All-ACC Third Team.
Cori McMillan, Senior in Exercise and Health Sciences -- Right Field
McMillan's 2025 season will be remembered in Blacksburg for a while -- leading the nation with 31 home runs in 56 appearances, McMillan garnered the 2025 ACC Player of the Year title. Putting up near video game-esque numbers, she led the Hokies in .432 batting average, 1.067 slugging percentage, a .549 on-base percentage, 73 hits, 65 RBIs, and 15 steals. McMillan, alongside Lemley, was drafted one pick later, fourth overall, to the Bandits in the AUSL Draft.
Annika Rohs, Sophomore in Real Estate -- Shortstop
Rohs at shortstop is a black-hole when offenses try to squeeze ground balls by her. With a fielding percentage of .966, Rohs was a part of eight double-plays for Tech in 2025 while she slashed .214/.303/.274 with nine RBIs and 15 walks at the plate.
