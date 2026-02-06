Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Surge In Sixth to Topple No. 14 Gamecocks

On Thursday, the No. 19/21 Virginia Tech Hokies began their 2026 campaign with a ranked tournament victory, 8-4, over the hosting No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Two-way junior Emma Mazzarone started the game in the circle and she wouldn't relinquish her first hit until the third. Right before, she gained momentum by striking out the side in the second frame when South Carolina (0-1) Karley Shelton roped a single up the middle.

The Gamecocks struck first when two batters later, Shelton scurried home on a wild pitch that slipped behind junior catcher Zoe Yaeger.

Sophomore Jordan Lynch, who in her freshman season broke the all-time Hokies (1-0) record for doubles in a season with 18, would laser a one-out double into left field. Freshman Gaby Mizelle came up with two outs, with the chance to cash in the former freshman who stands in the record books.

After falling down 0-2, and clearly being swing-happy, Mizelle rallied back and settled into an even 2-2 count, when she sent a single back up the middle to score Lynch, and even the contest, 1-1.

Mizelle wasnt the only freshman that got action in the season opener, as Addyson Fisher took over arm duties in the circle in the fifth, still in a contest that was knotted up at a run a piece. Mazzarone finished her four frames of work with five strikeouts earned and two hits suffered.

A leadoff double from Shae Anderson and subsequent back-to-back walks from Quincee Lilio and Arianna Rodi put quick pressure on Fisher. Gamecock transfer Tate Davis cashed Anderson and Lilio with a rocketed single up the middle, which went off the end of Mizelle's mitt at second.

When it rains, it pours sometimes, and that's how the fifth inning felt for Mizelle, as Davis would scurry off in a steal attempt for second, Yaeger's throw from behind the plate got behind Mizelle allowing South Carolina to round off its scoring, 4-1.

The Hokies were a dominant homerun hitting team last season, being one of only three programs in the nation to surpass 110 home runs. Senior designated player Kylie Aldridge picked up the first of the season with a leadoff blast to dead center.

Aldridge was junior pitcher Emma Friedel's first batter faced in the contest, and she would only face four more, never finding an out. As three batters after Aldridge, Mizelle had the bases loaded facing a two run deficit, drawing a crucial walk to bring Michelle Chatfield in from third.

Senior Jori Heard took over in the circle, but that didn't make the bases-loaded, no-out scenario any cleaner. Tech outfielder Lyla Blackwall was the first out of the frame, but for South Carolina it came at the cost of a deep foul out that allowed Lynch to race home and tie the contest at 4-4.

A full-circle game moment for the Hokies followed Blackwell's RBI as Mazzarone stepped in the box and sent a triple into left field, putting Tech ahead 6-4.

The Hokies tacked on two more insurance runs to double South Carolina's run tally of four to allow Bree Carico to finish out the contest in the circle. This was Carico's first career appearance, sitting out the entirety of last season, but her two frames only allowing a single hit with three strikeouts looked great against ranked SEC talent.

The Hokies move to 8-0 in season openers with head coach Pete D'Amour, as they gear up for two games on Friday, Febuary 6. The first contest is against Binghampton at 12:30 pm ET, followed by their matchup with Winthrop at 5:30 pm ET.

More Virginia Tech Related News: