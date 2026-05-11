Virginia Tech Softball's Path In the Baton Rouge Regional: Can the Hokies Win?

After 56 games, Virginia Tech softball has reached the postseason. The Hokies (46-10, 18-6 ACC) will travel to Baton Rouge, La., opening their slate against South Alabama on Friday, May 15, at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

The regional is double-elimination style, meaning that if Virginia Tech does not lose, it stays in the winners’ bracket and reaches the final. A single loss moves the Hokies to the losers’ bracket, where one more defeat would end their tournament run.

South Alabama

South Alabama was the recipient of the Sun Belt Conference's automatic bid following a 32-25 (13-11 Sun Belt) record. The aguars defeated Southern Mississippi (13-0, five innings), Louisiana-Monroe (3-1) and Texas State (3-2) to claim one of the 31 automatic qualifier bids, awarded to each conference's champion. South Alabama's Sun Belt tourney victory over Southern Mississippi came after a series sweep sustained at the hands of the Golden Eagles. In game three of that series, the Jaguars were no-hit by Kayla Girardina.

Across the season, South Alabama has hit at a .251 clip with team-wide marks of .409 in slugging and .335 in on-base rate. Freshman catcher Kara Wine paces the team in batting average with a .323 mark. In the Sun Belt Tournament, she went 5-for-10, driving in three runs.

Behind Wine, junior infielders Virginia Mambelli and Olivia Branstetter slot in as the Jaguars' other two hitters swinging at a .300-plus batting average. Mambelli has mashed a joint-team high seven home runs and a team-high .441 on-base percentage, while Branstetter has tabbed a team-high 29 RBI.

In the circle, South Alabama relies heavily upon junior Ryley Harrison. The right-hander has struck out 194 batters in 197 innings of work. In that timespan, she has allowed 182 hits, 87 runs (68 earned) and 13 home runs. Behind her, sophomore right-hander Sydney Scapin has operated in the circle for 95 frames, allowing 76 hits, 44 runs (36 earned) and 12 home runs. Both Harrison and Scapin stand with sub-3.00 ERAs (2.42 for Harrison, 2.65 for Scapin). Beyond the two, the Jaguars' bullpen has thrown a combined 81 2/3 frames, yielding 85 total hits and 64 total runs.

No. 16 LSU

For the 10th time in the past 11 seasons (not counting 2020), LSU is hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional. The Tigers, who have won nine of their last 12, lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament to nine-seed Georgia, 7-3.

Prior to the tourney, LSU concluded the regular season on a five-game winning streak, which included 16-0 and 25-0 run-rules over McNeese and Auburn, respectively. Like the Jaguars, LSU sports three hitters who sit above a .300 batting average. [] Jalia Lassiter leads the way with a .353 mark. In 170 at-bats, she has mashed 60 hits, 13 doubles and eight home runs, accounting for a team-high 101 total bases.

Behind her, junior infielders Kylee Edwards and Sierra Daniel complete the Tigers' top three batters. Edwards, who spent two seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to LSU ahead of 2026, is batting .344 with 10 home runs and 55 hits, compiling a team-high .619 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, Daniel has accounted for four triples, nine doubles and 55 hits for a .340 clip at the dish.

In the circle, LSU has four options that have thrown for 40-plus frames. Sophomore Jayden Heavener and junior Cece Cellura have claimed the lion's share of innings, throwing for 126 1/3 and 92 2/3 innings, respectively. Heavener holds a 2.88 ERA in 30 appearances, throiwng 14 complete games and four shutouts. She has allowed 103 hits, 52 earned runs and 16 home runs; last season, she was named to the D1 Softball Freshman All-American Second Team.

Cellura has appeared in 21 games, holding an 8-5 record. She has yielded 108 hits, 50 runs (44 earned) and only 16 walks, while allowing 15 home runs and tabbing a 3.32 ERA.

Senior arm Paytn Monticelli rounds out LSU's top three arms in regards to frames pitches; in 69 innings, she has yielded 59 hits and 26 runs, while amassing 60 strikeouts for a 2.54 ERA.

Akron

The Zips are in their first-ever NCAA Tournament , having won the Mid-Atlantic Conference tournament. Akron (33-23) plays LSU on Friday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. ET, after Virginia Tech and South Alabama open the tournament. Should Akron lose, it plays the loser of the Hokies/Jaguars game in a win-or-go-home affair.

At the plate, senior outfielder Meagan Lee stands out as the team’s most formidable hitter. Although she hasn’t recorded a home run this season, Lee — an All-MAC First Team selection last year and Second Team honoree the year before — has compiled 80 hits in 191 at-bats (.419 batting average), drawn 22 walks, and struck out just 13 times. Following her, several players are also hitting above .300: junior infielder Sophia Wygast (.339; 2025 All-MAC First Team), junior utility player Lily Sullivan (.328), junior outfielder Haley Glass (.320) and junior catcher Katie Cantrell (.303).

Akron's pitching is headlined by two arms: juniors Madie Jamrog and Macy Walters. The two have combined to throw 312 2/3 of Akron's 371 frames. Jamrog holds an 18-6 record with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP, throiwng 17 complete games. In 177 1/3 frames, she's allowed 203 hits, 105 runs (87 earned) and 20 home runs. She's tabbed a team-high 99 strikeouts, and against her, opponents are hitting at a team-low .282 clip. Jamrog threw a complete game in the Zips' 3-1 title victory over Western Michigan, yielding only one run and four hits in seven innings.

Walters sports a 4.91 ERA in 32 appearances. Across 135 1/3 frames, she has conceded 106 hits and 95 runs (76 earned). Fourteen home runs have been hit against the junior in 544 at-bats.

The Road

Virginia Tech's road starts with South Alabama (Friday, May 15; 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+). Should the Hokies open with a victory, they draw the winner of Akron/LSU. One loss pushes Virginia Tech into the consolation bracket, while a second ends their season. The Hokies likely need to beat LSU twice to make it into the 16-team Super Regional.