Virginia Tech Tramples Syracuse 12-1 for Series Sweep to Cap Off Regular Season

Another furious outburst of runs from the No.13/17 Virginia Tech Hokies breezes them past the Syracuse Orange, 12-1 for the third straight time, outscoring the Orange 37-4 in the series.

Both starters Emma Mazzarone, and Syracuse's Julianna Verni worked through the first two innings relatively cleanly, with Tech not nabbing a base knock until one out in the second frame off the bat of Rachel Castine.

Leadoff batter Addison Foster complemented her opening at bat walk, with an infield single in the top of the third, laying way for sophomore Nora Abromavage to smack her 17th homer of the season.

The Orange looked to salvage one close game from the series, as Verni escaped the third with just the two runs coming across, and then infielder Lauren Fox singled to open the bottom half of the inning for Syracuse.

A walk from leadoff batter Madison Knight put a runner in scoring position for the Orange, before graduate senior Jadyn Burney to skirt a single down the left field line to eleviate the deficit, 2-1.

Abromavage's homer, however, kick-started a home-run party for the Hokies, as Castine and catcher Zoe Yaeger sent back-to-back blasts over the fence to open the fourth—a fitting open for a seven-run frame.

Mazzarone entered the box, after she worked through her only three innings in the circle, as she punched out two, and she poked a single into right, before Foster reached base for the third straight time this contest, with an RBI double over the head of center fielder Gabby Lantier to bring Mazzarone home.

With the back-to-back shots leading off the inning, Foster's double was complented by an RBI double from Michelle Chatfield two batters later, which scored both her and Lynch to skirt the Tech lead up to 7-1.

Designated player Kylie Aldridge, one batter later, complimented Saturday's record breaking day, by stepping the Hokies past a certain milestone for the fourth straight season, that being crossing 100 team home runs in a year as she launched a two-run shot into left field.

Tech's fifth homer of the game, and the final runs that the Hokies plated came from Lynch, breaking the tie that Abromavage made with her 17th homer, for her 18th of the season, as Lynch also led the team in batting average (.440), hits (80), and runs (67).

In relief for the Hokies, two opposite ends of the experience spectrum encompassed the circle, and freshman Avery Layton, and senior Sophie Kleiman backended the final two innings of the contest.

Tech ends its 2026 regular season on a high note, with sweeps over the Orange and North Carolina Tar Heels, as the Hokies turn towards the 2026 ACC Tournament in Charlottesville, Va.

With the high note that Tech ended its season on, they skip into the third seed for the tournament, as the Hokies earn a first-round bye into Thursday's action, where they will await the winner of Virginia and Pitt.

After Tech dropped its series against Georgia Tech, two weeks ago, the two sweeps the Hokies garnered to end the season was the perfect segway into postseason action later this week.