Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 2
Virginia Tech is set to take on Duke after a 7-1 win yesterday. They are looking to secure the series with first pitch set at 3:00 P.M.
E1, VT leads 1-0
Ethan Ball and Sam Grube both hit singles early in the first before a double steal put runners on second and third. Hudson Lutterman then hit a sac fly to score Grube. Pete Daniel grounded out to end the inning.
M1, Tied 0-0
Brett Renfrow strikes out the side on 13 pitches to start the game. His fastball is sitting in the 95-97 mph range.
Starting for Virginia Tech:
SP - Brett Renfrow
1. Sam Grube
2. Nick Locurto
3. Ethan Ball
4. Hudson Lutterman
5. Sam Gates
6. Pete Daniel
7. Owen Petrich
8. Henry Cooke
9. Treyson Hughes
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.