Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 2

Virginia Tech is set to take on Duke after a 7-1 win yesterday. They are looking to secure the series with first pitch set at 3:00 P.M.

E1, VT leads 1-0

Ethan Ball and Sam Grube both hit singles early in the first before a double steal put runners on second and third. Hudson Lutterman then hit a sac fly to score Grube. Pete Daniel grounded out to end the inning.

M1, Tied 0-0

Brett Renfrow strikes out the side on 13 pitches to start the game. His fastball is sitting in the 95-97 mph range.

Starting for Virginia Tech:

SP - Brett Renfrow



1. Sam Grube

2. Nick Locurto

3. Ethan Ball

4. Hudson Lutterman

5. Sam Gates

6. Pete Daniel

7. Owen Petrich

8. Henry Cooke

9. Treyson Hughes