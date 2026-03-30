Breaking Down the Incredible Video of CBS Announcers Reacting to UConn’s Game-Winner

1. There were so many layers to what Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill, calling Sunday’s UConn-Duke game on CBS, did on the stunning game-winning three-pointer from the Huskies’ Braylon Mullins.

Let’s start with this: The fact that there were .3 seconds left on the clock, (which became .4 seconds after a review) prevented Eagle from having the FULL moment of calling a game-ending shot. However, this also showed why Eagle is so damn good at his job because he let viewers know immediately that the game wasn’t over and .3 seconds remained.

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It would’ve been very easy for Eagle to unleash a “UCONN WINS, UCONN WINS,” but he didn’t lose his composure for even a split second during a frantic moment and kept viewers informed of exactly what was going on.

Kudos to Raftery and Hill for staying silent while Eagle detailed the action. Those guys could’ve easily jumped Eagle’s call, but they let Eagle do his thing and even stayed quiet for about another four seconds after Eagle finished his call, which only added to the drama.

Then Raftery finally chimed in to give us vintage Raftery: “Utterly impossible. The deflection, the reaction and then the major onions. Out of Indiana. They all can shoot. NYLON from deep! Astounding.”

Hill then weighed in with the most significant piece of analysis, saying, “All Duke had to do was hold the ball there. They didn’t need to get rid of it.”

The trio met the moment and came through during one of the wildest moments in tournament history.

And this was only the beginning.

Shortly after the game ended, the video of Eagle, Raftery and Hill’s reaction started circulating on social media. Watching Raftery and Hill watch Mullins’s shot go in was just as good as anything you’ll see in sports.

It was natural, it was real and it was authentic. Raftery was legitimately in shock, while Hill, the Duke alum, looked like every single person who went to Duke in that moment.

It doesn’t get any better than this.

Here’s another view.



Unapologetically.



Cannot get enough. pic.twitter.com/gOvzP6sbLx — Big East Rewind & Hoops 24/7 (@bigeastrewind) March 30, 2026

2. For more fallout from UConn’s shocking 73–72 win:

• The Duke play-by-play guy was so distraught after the shot that he wanted a technical foul called on UConn, which was just pathetic.

The Duke radio call of the UConn winner. pic.twitter.com/WBPsqVbcJk — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 29, 2026

• We have one heck of a reaction from Dan Hurley’s mom.

Best reaction yet is Dan Hurley’s mom after the shot:



“HOLY F***ING SHIT!!!”pic.twitter.com/cIiJoMjo2t — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 30, 2026

• We have a TREMENDOUS Jim Ross dub.

• We have a Sopranos cut of the final shot.

UConn vs Duke- Sopranos cut pic.twitter.com/N7q0omXibh — AJ (@uconnfan2021) March 30, 2026

• We have a fan who tore his Achilles’ on the game-winning shot.

3. One weekend into the Major League Baseball season, I’m declaring the new ABS challenge system a smash hit. The challenge ended up adding a new layer of excitement to baseball games. Just look at what happened in Cincinnati on Saturday.

Absolutely electric lmao CB Buckner noticeably annoyed when he tapped the 2nd time only to be wrong again and listen to 40,000 people cheer for his incompetence 😂 pic.twitter.com/F7zY93G7fz — Shelfy (@RealShelfy) March 28, 2026

Here’s the breakdown of how the challenges have gone since the start of the season, based on who has called for them.

Batters: 33-for-78 (42.3%)

Catchers: 59-for-92 (64.1%)

Pitchers: 2-for-5 (40%)

There was a 54% success rate on ABS challenges over the first weekend.



Teams are averaging about 2 challenges per game, with catchers initiating the most… and having the most success. pic.twitter.com/tO8l13o5lC — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 30, 2026

4. If you don’t think a 7'4" center can drive to the hoop and dish out a behind-the-back pass, think again.

WEMBY GOES BEHIND-THE-BACK TO CASTLE 🍿 pic.twitter.com/R5dXWqCFsY — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2026

5. John Cena spent a year telling us that he was completely done with wrestling once he retired at the end of 2025.

Cena just announced he’ll be the host at WrestleMania this year.

Since retirement, my “road” has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/nyNypOhRpk — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 30, 2026

6. We dropped two SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcasts for you last week.

NBC’s Jason Benetti joined me to talk about becoming the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, getting called into emergency duty on the NCAA tournament, an unusual entry on his Wikipedia page and much more.

In addition, SNY broadcasters Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling appeared on the podcast to talk about their popularity among Mets fans, the unfortunate circumstances of getting shut out of the playoffs, analytics on a broadcast and more. Plus, Hernandez talked about Seinfeld.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is one of my favorite bits in wrestling history.

On this day in 1998, Chris Jericho gave his iconic 'Man of 1004 holds' promo on WCW Monday Nitro. pic.twitter.com/mMR4x6olxS — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) March 30, 2026

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.