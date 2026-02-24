Virginia Tech vs JMU Live Score Updates
Virginia Tech baseball takes on JMU today at 3 p.m. ET in the Hokies’ second midweek contest of the 2026 campaign. Read below for an inning-by-inning update from Josh Poslusny, organized in reverse chronological order:
M3 | Virginia Tech 4, James Madison 0
Virginia Tech added another pair of runs, scoring both Nick Locurto and Sam Grube.
E2 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0
Weber sends JMU down in order again. A leadoff single from Moody gave JMU a threat early, but he was picked off.
M2 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0
Virginia Tech goes down in order. JMU's 6-foot-8 arm Patrick Bauer struck out the side.
E1 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0
Ben Weber sends the Dukes down in order with two strikeouts.
M1 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0
Virginia Tech takes a 2-0 lead behind a three-hit inning, including a double from Sam Grube and a triple from Owen Petrich.
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.