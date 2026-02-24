Virginia Tech vs JMU Live Score Updates

Virginia Tech baseball takes on JMU today at 3 p.m. ET in the Hokies’ second midweek contest of the 2026 campaign. Read below for an inning-by-inning update from Josh Poslusny, organized in reverse chronological order:

M3 | Virginia Tech 4, James Madison 0

Virginia Tech added another pair of runs, scoring both Nick Locurto and Sam Grube.

E2 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0

Weber sends JMU down in order again. A leadoff single from Moody gave JMU a threat early, but he was picked off.

M2 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0

Virginia Tech goes down in order. JMU's 6-foot-8 arm Patrick Bauer struck out the side.

E1 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0

Ben Weber sends the Dukes down in order with two strikeouts.

M1 | Virginia Tech 2, James Madison 0

Virginia Tech takes a 2-0 lead behind a three-hit inning, including a double from Sam Grube and a triple from Owen Petrich.