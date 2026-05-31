Was Virginia Tech Baseball's 2026 Season A Success?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech baseball's 2026 season did not culminate in any wins in the Los Angeles Regional. The Hokies' campaign came to a screeching halt after a 6-2 loss to Cal Poly was followed by a walk-off 6-5 decision at the hands of No. 1 UCLA that eliminated Virginia Tech.

The glass-half-empty perspective may not ameliorate the feeling of a potential missed opportunity: The Hokies (30-26) blew a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, conceding two back-to-back home runs to lead off the frame; three singles then followed to end their season. Virginia Tech's L.A. Regional produced as many regional wins as the program did in the three seasons before it — all campaigns that ended after the ACC Tournament with no berth to the NCAAs.

"Just a tough, tough outcome, obviously, for our guys," said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc. "Thought we put ourselves in position when they're the number one team in the country for a reason. You've got to get them out 27 times at home, which is difficult. We got them out 25 [times]; wasn't enough. Give our guys a lot of credit, going to the bottom of the ninth with a 5-3 lead in this place, which is a pretty tough thing to do.

"So, I'll give our guys an awful lot of credit for entering the ninth like that, and then we kind of piece it together on the mound. Our guys did a pretty good job for the most part. Again, those guys are good. I give John [Savage] and his staff a lot of credit when it's, if not the best team in the country, certainly one of them."

However, take a step back with me and warp to April 12: Virginia Tech was 1-5 in its conference series. Its lone series win had come over Duke, a program that had lost skipper Chris Pollard to Virginia and a squad mired in a rebuilding year.

The Hokies sustained series losses to then-No. 5 Georgia Tech, then-No. 14 Virginia, Stanford, Miami and then-No. 23 Boston College along the way. Virginia Tech sustained a 16-1 loss to the Yellow Jackets in its series opener and a 19-1 loss to Miami.

The Hokies fell 6-3 to Stanford in the rubber match of that series in a 10-inning affair. And Virginia Tech squandered a potential series win with an 8-7 loss at Fenway Park on April 11. In that contest, Boston College's catcher threw behind Virginia Tech catcher Henry Cooke to pick off the senior at third, ending the contest in a bizzare manner.

Yet, despite the trials and tribulations, Virginia Tech emerged out of the frenzy with a 7-11 in-conference record, despite losing all but one of its first six series in league play.

How? The Hokies were not swept in any of the five series they lost, and against the Yellow Jackets, Cavaliers and Hurricanes, they picked off the series finale to avoid falling too far behind in the conference standings.

Right after its series loss to then-No. 23 Boston College, Virginia Tech produced its first no-hitter since the 2000 season in a 14-0 shellacking of Radford. That kickstarted the Hokies' end-of-season surge.

First, the Pitt series, which featured a walk-off homer from Hudson Lutterman that iced the 6-5 game and the series. The Hokies won their next series against NC State, shutting out the Wolfpack 4-0 in the opener and bouncing back from a 14-7 weather delay-impacted Game 2 loss with a 5-4 win in the decider.

A 14-1 drubbing of James Madison was then followed by another series victory — this one, over Cal (9-1 VT, 6-2 VT, 9-4 Cal). For good measure, Virginia Tech exacted revenge on Liberty, winning 8-4 in Lynchburg after falling 11-4 to the Flames at English Field April 7.

Though Virginia Tech split its final two non-conference showdowns with UNC Greensboro, it ended the season with a series victory over Clemson, featuring a walk-off wild pitch-turned-run down play that enabled Nick Locurto to scamper in for the series-winning — and perhaps, the NCAA-sealing — run.

The Hokies — entering the ACC Tournament as the No. 7 seed and winners of four straight ACC series — kept it rolling into Charlotte, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to thump Notre Dame 17-10 with season-highs in hits (19), runs (17) and RBI (16). Though it fell to North Carolina 10-4 in the quarterfinals, that defeat came against the No. 2 team in the country, a loss that did little to diminish Tstanding.

Virginia Tech, projected as a 3-seed entering Selection Monday, surprisingly earned a No. 2 seed, though it came with the caveat that the Hokies would both travel to California and be matched up in a regional featuring the top overall seed UCLA,

Virginia Tech lost its opener to Cal Poly 6-2, sending it to the elimination bracket. There, it matched up with the top-seeded Bruins, who were in win-or-go-home bracket via a stunning 3-2 loss to four-seed Saint Mary's.

Virginia Tech and UCLA interchanged the lead — the Hokies snagged it in the third, gave it up in the fourth, tied in the fifth and sixth, took it back in the eighth and lost in the ninth — but ultimately, the Bruins just had a little bit more. Virginia Tech conceded a three-spot to UCLA in the final frame, a sequence that proved to be the nail in the coffin for its Super Regional hopes.

Still, pivoting to the glass-half-full approach in contrast to the half-empty one I mentioned earlier, Virginia Tech nearly eliminated the top-ranked team in the country on UCLA's own turf, went .500 in league play despite losing five of its first six series and claimed its first regional berth since the 2022 campaign.

To understand the context behind the Hokies' 2026 season, it's important to note that Virginia Tech was operating from behind even before the season started, at least from a fiscal perspective.

The Hokies were encumbered with a 16-scholarship output, according to the Tech Sideline "Talking With Teel" show. For reference, roster limits decreased to 34 this season, and all those players can be put on scholarship.

Virginia Tech operated at just under half of the limit. The Hokies lost Jake Marciano and Garret Michel to Auburn and Arizona State, respectively. Tech graduated Sam Tackett and Ben Watson, too. Coupled with a 1-5 start in its first six ACC series, it would have been easy to write Virginia Tech off.

Yet, Virginia Tech went toe-to-toe with the top-ranked team in the country, coming up just short. There were games the Hokies could've, and perhaps should've won: Games 1 and 3 against Stanford, Game 2 vs. Boston College, Game 2 vs. Pitt, Game 3 vs. Clemson and perhaps UCLA among them. But Virginia Tech stood 7-11 in conference play six series in. It then went 8-4 in its final 12 conference games, stringing together one of its best seasons in recent memory despite teetering on the brink of losing control.

Junior ace Brett Renfrow was critical to that comeback; he sported a 1.79 ERA through his first three appearances in the month of May. Renfrow delivered a six-inning, nine-strikeout game in Tech's series-opening win over Pitt.

A week later, he delivered an eight-inning, three-hit shutout of NC State that featured nine strikeouts. Renfrow produced a seven-inning, one-run, nine-K day against California May 1, and against Clemson May 14 — his final appearance before the season finale vs. UCLA May 30 — he produced 7.1 frames of one-hit, five-strikeout ball in the 5-1 series-opening win. In Renfrow's final four league starts, he threw for 28.1 frames, yielding 16 hits and only four runs while racking up 32 strikeouts.

"Well, first, it's my head coach," Renfrow said when asked what stood out to him about the program upon reflection. "He believed in me since I was a kid, and it means a lot; playing for him means a lot. So, it was a hard loss, but I think the way he just treats us and creates us into young men, that's what really stuck out. And I think our atmosphere, our games are a lot of fun. So, I just want to thank the fans who showed out. Wish we could have done better here, but it's tough. But that was fun."

Renfrow’s late-season surge mirrored Virginia Tech’s as a whole. What once looked like a season slipping away became one defined by resilience and a strong finish. The Hokies did not end the year with a trophy or a deep postseason run. But it did rally.

So, was Virginia Tech’s 2026 season a success? By most measures, yes. Less than 50 days ago, the Hokies’ outlook looked bleak. They responded by turning their season around, ending a three-year NCAA Tournament drought and coming within inches of knocking off the No. 1 team in the country.

What does Szefc himself think?

"That's a tough one to answer, because I do believe our guys came here expecting to win," Szefc said. "They're not just happy to be here. I know that's how our staff looked at it. I think finishing seventh in the ACC, getting a first-round bye in the [ACC] Tournament and getting here is a great success. We probably could have played better here, obviously, and had better outcomes, [but] it just didn't happen that way.

"I don't want to look at our entire season based off two days. I think they're a disappointing two days, but I don't think they're a bad two days. I do think it's a good success and a step forward for the program, as far as where we're trying to take it in this day and age, where rosters change overnight, and you have to get used to having new players in different roles, which is pretty difficult for any program or any coaching staff. But that's what it is now. So, we'll deal with it, and we'll move on."