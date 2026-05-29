Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The Seattle Mariners swept the Athletics this week, and as a reward, have earned sole possession of first place in the AL West.

They'll look to build on that lead when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks from the NL West. The Diamondbacks have won five straight games and are now just 4.5 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the division.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-191)

Mariners -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +119

Mariners -144

Total

OVER 7 (-119)

UNDER 7 (-102)

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (3-4, 4.80 ERA)

Seattle: George Kirby, RHP (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Mariners.TV, DBACKS.TV, KING 5

Diamondbacks record: 31-24

Mariners record: 28-29

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

George Kirby UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

The Diamondbacks have shown some great plate discipline of late. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 19.6% of their at-bats, which is the fourth-best mark in the Majors in that time frame. George Kirby may have struggled to rack up the strikeouts against them tonight, so let's go ahead and bet the UNDER on his strikeout total.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this interleague showdown:

I'm surprised to see such a low total in tonight's interleague matchup. Zac Gallen's ERA is nothing to write home about, at 4.80, and George Kirby has had a strong season, but his 3.54 ERA isn't exactly elite either. Meanwhile, both offenses are in the top half of the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, especially the Mariners, who come in at eighth in that time frame.

Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's late-night showdown.

Pick: OVER 7 (-119)

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