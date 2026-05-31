What Went Wrong For Virginia Tech In 6-5 Season-Ending Loss To No. 1 UCLA

Virginia Tech baseball's 2026 season came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 6-5 walkoff defeat at the hands of top national seed UCLA. The Hokies (30-26) produced six hits, half of the Bruins' 12 total knocks. Here are the three factors that I think played into Tech's 6-5 season-ending defeat:

No. 1: Brett Renfrow was solid, but his control eventually waned.

UCLA jumped on Renfrow immediately, forcing the junior to grind his way through a 34-pitch opening frame. The Bruins juiced the bases with one out, though Renfrow wiggled out of the jam with a swinging strikeout.

Renfrow set the side down in order in the second but labored through a 20-pitch third where two UCLA batters got aboard. In the fourth, the Bruins took advantage. Catcher Cashel Dugger mashed his first pitch of the frame over the right-field wall to knot the game at one. After a ground-rule double, right fielder Jarrod Hocking knocked a left-center double that brought in second baseman Phoenix Call. At the end of the fourth, Virginia Tech trailed 2-1, though Renfrow's four frames kept the Hokies within reasonable distance.

The guy hadn't pitched in 16 days; he came in, threw strikes, he got us through four," said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc. "Threw an awful lot of pitches for having not pitched in a while. ... His pitch count got raised pretty, pretty quickly, but he got us off to a good start, and that's all we could ask for."

Preston Crowl allowed one run over the next two frames, which was a solo shot to center fielder Will Gasparino. Griffin Stieg threw 1.1 scoreless frames in his first relief appearance since May 3, 2023, while Madden Clement and Ethan Grim were tagged for five hits and three runs in the ninth.

"Just a tough, tough outcome, obviously, for our guys," Szefc said. "... You've got to get them out 27 times at home, which is difficult. We got them out 25 [times]; it wasn't enough. Give our guys a lot of credit, going to the bottom of the ninth with a 5-3 lead in this place, which is a pretty tough thing to do. So, I'll give our guys an awful lot of credit for entering the ninth like that, and then we kind of piece it together on the mound.

"Our guys did a pretty good job for the most part."

No. 2: Virginia Tech again struggled to generate contact with off-speed pitches.

The Hokies struck out nine times against Cal Poly starter Griffin Naess yesterday — all on swinging Ks — and that trend persisted into Saturday. Virginia Tech batters struck out 11 times against UCLA's four-arm staff. Michael Barnett threw for the first six frames, collecting five strikeouts, while yielding three hits, three runs (all earned) and two home runs (both solo). Barnett was pulled with no outs in the seventh after conceding a full-count leadoff homer to first baseman Ethan Gibson that knotted the game at three runs apiece.

Cal Randall picked up two more strikeouts in relief in the seventh. Zack Strickland took over in the eighth and allowed one run — another solo shot, this one to freshman second baseman Ethan Ball, who mashed his team-high 17th home run of the season.

However, Virginia Tech whiffed on seven strikeouts, while watching four whistle by for strike three. Across the two-game regional, the Hokies struck out 20 times (16 swinging, four looking).

No. 3: Virginia Tech struggled to close out in the ninth.

The Hokies carried a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth; they had tied the game at three thanks to Gibson's solo shot, snagged the lead with Ball's bomb and doubled their advantage with a Hudson Lutterman single down the right-field line that brought Gibson around.

In the prior frame, Clement had navigated through a two-on, one-out jam in just three pitches. However, UCLA quickly jumped on the junior lefty in the ninth. First baseman Mulivai Levu sent his sixth pitch over the right-field wall to half Virginia Tech's advantage, and a batter later, third baseman Roman Martin pulled the game even with a solo shot to left.

Clement was brought out, and freshman Ethan Ball entered, yielding a pair of singles and striking out Dugger to bring Call, who switched over to right field, to the plate. At that point in the contest, center fielder Will Gasparino stood on third base, representing the game-winning run for UCLA — and the season-ending one for Virginia Tech. Call's subsequent single into the left-field gap proved to be the season-ender for the Hokies, who yielded a three-spot in the ninth to close out their 2026 campaign.

"They're just really good," Szefc said. "It's the best team in the country. They're the best team in the country for a reason. They're not just going to roll over in their home park and have their season end. They're going to make you work for everything, and that's exactly what they did."

The next point of emphasis becomes July's MLB Draft, where Virginia Tech will learn more about what production it will need to replace for the 2027 campaign.