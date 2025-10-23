Wrestling Program Announces Caleb Henson Will Redshirt 2025-26 Campaign
Virginia Tech wrestling has a major development for its 2025-26 season. According to Virginia Tech wrestling head coach Tony Robie, Caleb Henson will redshirt the 2025-26 season and will possess one year of eligibility remaining to be used next year.
Henson competes at the 149-pound level and has done so for the past three seasons. In 2022-23, he was named the ACC Freshman of the Year, was the ACC Champion in his bracket, compiled a 27-5 record and finished fifth at the NCAA Championships.
The following year, Henson won the 2024 NCAA National Championship for his weight group (149), was named the ACC Wrestler of the Year and went 30-2. Henson was the program's second national champion, with Mekhi Lewis being the first in 2019.
Last year, Henson once again qualified for the NCAA National Finals, but lost the 149-pound title to Nebraska's Ridge Lovett. Henson went 22-1 for the best single-season record in Virginia Tech history and was the first-ever Hokie to make back-to-back NCAA finals appearances.
The senior from Cartersville, Georgia is ranked No. 1 on FloWrestling's 149-pound group entering the 2025-26 campaign and No. 4 in the nation in FloWrestling's pound-for-pound category.
"Everyone knows what Caleb brings to our program in terms of wins and losses and the way he competes, how he represents us on and off the mat," Robie said in a statement. "Looking ahead to next year, we could have a special team, perhaps the best team we've ever had at Virginia Tech. So for us to not take advantage of that opportunity, we'd be missing the boat. on that. He's excited about the plan.
"Obviously had to be on board when we floated it to him. Team goals are important to Caleb. Virginia Tech wrestling is important to Caleb. His legacy is about a lot more than himself here."
The decision to redshirt Henson comes on the heels of the Hokies landing Bo Bassett, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026 and Melvin Miller, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2027. Redshirting Henson allows him to play out his senior year with Bassett and potentially give Virginia Tech an outside shot at the team national title. As a result of Henson's redshirt, the Hokies will not graduate anyone this season.
"I'm excited for the year ahead," Henson said. "I look forward to continue working with my brothers and helping prepare them however I can throughout the season. This decision was not taken lightly [and it was] a decision I fully trust in my coaches and the people around me. Our goals as a team, as well as for me personally, remain the same — continue to be the best versions of ourselves on and off the mat and represent Virginia Tech wrestling to the best of our ability. Go Hokies!"
Virginia Tech wrestling will kick off the season with the Southeast Open in Salem, Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 2 at Roanoke College.