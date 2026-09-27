PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Virginia Tech's 21-14 Victory Over Boston College
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BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football improved to a 4-0 record for the first time since 2017 via a 21-14 victory over Boston College in Chestnut Hill. Here's how all 43 Hokies who logged snaps graded out on Pro Football Focus:
Note: Positions are organized by where they played the most during this particular game.
Offense
- RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (54 snaps) - 82.1
- RT Aidan Lynch (81 snaps) - 78.4
- RG Michael Troutman III (81 snaps - 73.5
- LT Logan Howland (59 snaps) - 73.1
- LG/LT Layth Ghannam (81 snaps; 59 at LG and 22 at LT) - 69.2
- C Kyle Altuner (81 snaps) - 67.8
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (27 snaps) - 63.9
- WR Marlion Jackson (69 snaps) - 62.7
- WR Que'Sean Brown (46 snaps) - 61.7
- TE Luke Reynolds (75 snaps) - 60.8
- RG Tommy Ricard (one snap) - 60.0
- WR A.J. Brand (six snaps) - 57.6
- RB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (32 snaps) - 55.7
- WR Davion Brown (43 snaps) - 55.2
- LG Brody Meadows (22 snaps) - 54.5
- WR Tyseer Denmark (14 snaps) - 52.5
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (81 snaps) - 52.4
- TE Benji Gosnell (38 snaps) - 48.0
Defense
- S Quentin Reddish (52 snaps) - 89.0
- CB Jaquez White (52 snaps) - 81.4
- DT Kemari Copeland (51 snaps) - 74.5
- LB Noah Chambers (59 snaps) - 72.4
- DE Cortez Harris (33 snaps) - 70.7
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (eight snaps) - 69.1
- DE Aycen Stevens (41 snaps) - 68.7
- CB Joshua Clarke (50 snaps) - 68.2
- S Tyson Flowers (61 snaps) - 67.9
- DT Elhadj Fall (36 snaps) - 67.6
- S DQ Smith (17 snaps) - 67.5
- DE Javion Hilson (seven snaps) - 66.5
- CB Thomas Williams (15 snaps) - 65.8
- DE Jason Abbey (12 snaps) - 64.5
- CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (13 snaps) - 64.5
- CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (14 snaps) - 63.4
- DE Mylachi Williams (24 snaps) - 62.2
- DE Samuel Okunlola (13 snaps) - 62.0
- DT Randy Adirika (21 snaps) - 59.2
- LB Keon Wylie (44 snaps) - 58.4
- DT Gerard Johnson III (11 snaps) - 58.1
- DT Deric Dandy (four snaps) - 57.2
- NT Eric Mensah (seven snaps) - 53.7
- LB Curtis Jones Jr. (21 snaps) - 51.8
- LB Kaleb Spencer (49 snaps) - 50.9
Overall Top-10
- S Quentin Reddish (52 snaps) - 89.0 - Defense
- RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (54 snaps) - 82.1 - Offense
- CB Jaquez White (52 snaps) - 81.4 - Defense
- RT Aidan Lynch (81 snaps) - 78.4 - Offense
- DT Kemari Copeland (51 snaps) - 74.5 - Defense
- RG Michael Troutman III (81 snaps - 73.5 - Offense
- LT Logan Howland (59 snaps) - 73.1 - Offense
- LB Noah Chambers (59 snaps) - 72.4 - Defense
- DE Cortez Harris (33 snaps) - 70.7 - Defense
- LG/LT Layth Ghannam (81 snaps) - 69.2 - Offense
Virginia Tech's season continues on Friday, Oct. 2, when it faces off against fellow unbeaten ACC squad Pitt in Lane Stadium. The contest will be aired on ESPN, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05