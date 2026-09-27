Stock Report: Three Hokies Who Are Rising After 21-14 Win Over Boston College

Virginia Tech's 21-14 victory over Boston College wasn't the cleanest performance of the James Franklin era, but it offered a glimpse into which players the Hokies can lean on when circumstances aren't quite so favorable. A dreary and rainy afternoon in Chestnut Hill complicated matters for both offenses, and Virginia Tech found itself trailing 14-6 with 11:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. What followed was the Hokies' most significant response of the young season, one that pushed them to 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

While the comeback was a collective effort, several individuals emerged with their stock trending upward. Here are three Hokies who I believe improved their standing following Saturday's ACC-opening victory:

No. 1: Jeffrey Overton Jr., Running Back

The sophomore rushed for a career-high 209 yards, becoming the first Virginia Tech player to eclipse the 200-yard mark since Bhayshul Tuten did so against Boston College in 2024. His 76-yard touchdown run was the defining offensive play of the afternoon, providing the explosiveness Virginia Tech desperately needed.

Overton's performance also reflected the physical transformation he's undergone since Franklin arrived in Blacksburg. The head coach revealed afterward that Overton had increased his weight from 185 to 207 pounds without sacrificing speed, arguing that the running back might actually be faster.

No. 2: Marlion Jackson, Wide Receiver

With Ayden Greene unavailable, Jackson stepped into a larger role and delivered when Virginia Tech needed him most. His 14-yard touchdown reception from Ethan Grunkemeyer capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive that brought the Hokies within two points in the fourth quarter. Overton's ensuing two-point conversion tied the game.

Jackson's performance was particularly encouraging given the conditions. Franklin praised his ability to catch the ball confidently with his hands in the rain, along with the movement skills and route-running ability that had impressed the coaching staff since his arrival.

The touchdown was Jackson's first as a Hokie, and it couldn't have come at a more important time. With Greene's availability moving forward uncertain, Jackson has positioned himself to command a more substantial role in Virginia Tech's receiving rotation.

No. 3: Que'Sean Brown, Wide Receiver/Punt Returner

Brown's stock continues to rise, even if Virginia Tech hasn't fully capitalized on his work in the return game.

The sophomore accumulated 87 yards on five punt returns against Boston College, including a 50-yard burst that gave the Hokies possession deep in Eagles territory. Unfortunately, the ensuing drive went backwards, forcing Virginia Tech to settle for a 22-yard John Love field goal. It was a familiar sequence after Brown's 79-yard return against Old Dominion, but the offense's failure to finish those possessions does not overshadow what Brown has provided.

His explosiveness has become a legitimate weapon for Virginia Tech, capable of flipping field position even when the offense struggles to move the football. Franklin acknowledged as much afterward, highlighting Brown's contributions while stressing that the Hokies need to finish the drives his returns help create. Through four games, Brown has established himself as far more than a complementary offensive piece. His special teams production gives Virginia Tech another avenue to manufacture scoring opportunities, particularly on afternoons when yards are difficult to come by.