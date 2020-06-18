AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

2021 3-Star Virginia Athlete Keli Lawson Commits to Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech continued the positive momentum on the recruiting trail on Thursday afternoon, as 3-star athlete Keli Lawson of Sherando High School in Stephens City, Virginia announced his commitment to the Hokies.

The 6'4" 200 lbs. Lawson is the second prospect to commit to Virginia Tech in a little over 24 hours, following 3-star New Jersey quarterback Tahj Bullock, who committed to the Hokies on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawson does a little bit of everything for Sherando High School, but likely projects to the defensive side of the ball at the next level as either a linebacker or defensive back. One thing is clear with Lawson - his versatility is a huge asset and is undoubtedly a boon to the recruiting class.

While Virginia Tech has been talking to Lawson for a while, things really started to heat up with his recruitment over the last few weeks, as the Hokies officially extended a scholarship offer on June 2nd. 

Lawson becomes the 11th verbal commitment in the 2021 class for the Hokies, and the third from the state of Virginia, joining Nokesville defensive back Jalen Stroman and Richmond wide receiver Jaylen Jones.

In addition, Lawson's commitment has led to several players and coaches making their presence felt on social media on Thursday afternoon.

2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll, who committed to the Hokies late last month, was one of the vocal participants on Twitter, looking to draw other prospects to Blacksburg.

With momentum clearly on the side of the coaching staff over the last few weeks, only time will tell if Virginia Tech will be able to capitalize on some of their top targets still outstanding, such as 3-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson, 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole, and 4-star Virginia defensive end Naquan Brown.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech defensive end Jaevon Becton enters the transfer portal

After being indefinitely suspended from the program in March, Virginia Tech defensive end Jaevon Becton has entered the transfer portal

Bryan Manning

2021 3-Star Virginia DB Shawn Asbury II discusses Virginia Tech offer

Virginia Tech extended a scholarship offer to 2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II of Stafford, Virginia. He discussed his offer with AllHokies.com.

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-Star New Jersey QB Tahj Bullock commits to Virginia Tech

After missing out on 4-star QB Dematrius Davis earlier in the cycle, the Hokies have landed their first quarterback of the 2021 class in New Jersey 3-star prospect Tahj Bullock

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: Mike Young raises the bar ahead of the 2020-21 season

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has retooled his roster, adding depth and talent at multiple spots.

Ricky LaBlue

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech's Tight Ends

With Dalton Keene departing for the NFL, it's time for James Mitchell and a host of others to carry the load for Virginia Tech's tight ends

Stephen Newman

An interview with 2021 3-star DE Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll: Part Two

Virginia Tech received a priority commitment recently from 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll. He discussed his commitment with AllHokies.com

Bryan Manning

Delaware Graduate Transfer Forward Justyn Mutts will commit to Virginia Tech

According to Jeff Goodman, the 6-7 forward will spend his remaining two seasons of eligibility in Blacksburg.

Justin Cates

Former 2018 wide receiver recruiting target Dillon Spalding reportedly joins Virginia Tech as walk-on

A familiar name has joined the wide receiver room, as former Virginia Tech wide receiver recruit Dillon Spalding joins the program as a walk-on

Ricky LaBlue

An interview with 3-star DE Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll: Part One

Virginia Tech received a priority commitment recently from 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll. He discussed his commitment with AllHokies.com

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Baseball: Ian Seymour and Carson Taylor Highlight Historic MLB Draft for Hokies

Virginia Tech had two players come off the board early in Thursday night's MLB Draft

Stephen Newman