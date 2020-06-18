2021 3-Star Virginia Athlete Keli Lawson Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continued the positive momentum on the recruiting trail on Thursday afternoon, as 3-star athlete Keli Lawson of Sherando High School in Stephens City, Virginia announced his commitment to the Hokies.

The 6'4" 200 lbs. Lawson is the second prospect to commit to Virginia Tech in a little over 24 hours, following 3-star New Jersey quarterback Tahj Bullock, who committed to the Hokies on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawson does a little bit of everything for Sherando High School, but likely projects to the defensive side of the ball at the next level as either a linebacker or defensive back. One thing is clear with Lawson - his versatility is a huge asset and is undoubtedly a boon to the recruiting class.

While Virginia Tech has been talking to Lawson for a while, things really started to heat up with his recruitment over the last few weeks, as the Hokies officially extended a scholarship offer on June 2nd.

Lawson becomes the 11th verbal commitment in the 2021 class for the Hokies, and the third from the state of Virginia, joining Nokesville defensive back Jalen Stroman and Richmond wide receiver Jaylen Jones.

In addition, Lawson's commitment has led to several players and coaches making their presence felt on social media on Thursday afternoon.

2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll, who committed to the Hokies late last month, was one of the vocal participants on Twitter, looking to draw other prospects to Blacksburg.

With momentum clearly on the side of the coaching staff over the last few weeks, only time will tell if Virginia Tech will be able to capitalize on some of their top targets still outstanding, such as 3-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson, 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole, and 4-star Virginia defensive end Naquan Brown.