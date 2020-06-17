AllHokies
2021 3-Star New Jersey QB Tahj Bullock Commits to Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech added to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, earning the commitment of 3-star New Jersey quarterback prospect Tahj Bullock.

After missing out on 4-star Texas QB Dematrius Davis, who decommitted from Tech earlier in the cycle and verbally pledged Auburn, the Hokies set their sights on Bullock, as well as Texas 3-star QB Lucas Coley, who committed to Arkansas this past weekend.

It became apparent quickly that Bullock was Tech's top priority after Davis, which was further solidified with the coaching staff pushing very hard for him during this extended recruiting dead period due to COVID-19. This is a nice pivot for the Hokies, who were in need of landing a quarterback in this class to replace the spot of the highly-touted Davis.

Bullock is a 6'4", 223 lbs. dual-threat prospect who draws comparisons to Logan Thomas with his arm strength and ability to create plays on the run in the open field. His athleticism shows up crystal-clear on film, as he has the ability to do it all at his 6'4" stature. 

As a junior last season for St. Peters Prep in Jersey City, Bullock accounted for 2,754 all-purpose yards and 32 touchdowns, with 26 of those scores coming through the air. He is a two-sport high school athlete, participating in track-and-field in addition to his impressive football resume.

Bullock is rated as a mid-tier three-star prospect by 247 Sports, earning a .8638 rating from the site's composite ranking system. He is the 19th-best dual-threat quarterback nationally and is the 15th-rated prospect in the state of New Jersey.

