2025 Under Armour All-American Game: Where Will Four-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Warren Commit Today?
Today is one of the standout events when it comes to high school football recruiting. The 2025 Under Armour All-American Game is this afternoon and Virginia Tech fans, they are going to be watching to see if 2026 four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren will commit to the Hokies. Warren is a 6'4, 195 LBS receiver prospect who plays at Bluffton High School in South Carolina. Ahead of his commitment, Warren listed his four finalists and they were Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina. Currently, Warren has two 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions from Virginia Tech insider Kolby Crawford and 247Sports recruiting analyst Anna Adams for Warren to land at Virginia Tech. It seems like the Hokies have the inside track to land Warren and he would be a nice building block for the 2026 class.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
