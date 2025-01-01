Virginia Tech Football: Top 2026 target sets commitment date
After 2025 Signing Day has officially passed, college teams are already moving to the Class of 2026 and beyond. One of the Hokies’ biggest targets in the class of 2026 is soon to announce his commitment as he’s wrestling between four schools, including Virginia Tech. Three-star wide receiver Carnell Warren’s finalists are Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech, all ACC schools.
Carnell Warren will announce his commitment tomorrow, January 2nd, 2025. His commitment will be announced during the Under Armour All-America Game. Warren will be playing on Team Icon, alongside five-star Colorado quarterback commitment and social media star Julian Lewis.
Warren will be facing off against Team Unstoppable, which includes WR Donovan Murph, who is VT quarterback commit AJ Brand’s main target. There will be no VT commits who play in the UA All-American Game. To watch Warren’s commitment to the next level, and the UA All-American Game, it will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.
Warren is a composite four-star wide receiver who holds ten offers according to 247Sports. His size as a wide receiver is already on par with the professionals as well, 247Sports lists Warren at 6-foot-4.5, over four inches taller than the average NFL wide receiver.
After four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone recommitted from Virginia Tech, the Hokies are left with zero commitments in their 2026 class. Warren would not be the first player to commit to Virginia Tech in the class of 2026, but if he does commit tomorrow, he would be the only Virginia Tech commitment in the class of 2026.
Falzone, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound gunslinger from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, is 247Sports’ sixteenth-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class. The decommitment from Falzone arrives after Virginia Tech has underperformed their preseason expectations. The Hokies currently stand at 6-6, with no chance to go over their preseason win total.
Falzone released a statement regarding his decommitment:
“From day one, my family and I were treated with love and respect by the entire staff at Virginia Tech. I am deeply thankful to Coach Pry, Coach Bowen, and everyone in the the Hokie family who believed in me and supported my development I'll always have great respect and love for Blacksburg and the Hokies.
Reflecting on discussions with my family, I felt it was necessary to make this change. It didn't feel right to be visiting other schools while being locked in with Virginia Tech. I owe it to myself, my family, and the schools recruiting me to be fully invested in every opportunity I receive during this important time.
Reopening my recruitment, I am eager to embrace the next steps in this journey. I'm looking forward to working hard this offseason, not only to continue growing as a quarterback but also as a teammate and leader. This new chapter is an opportunity to grow, and I'm excited for what lies ahead.”
Even after his commitment to the Hokies, Falzone has been heavily recruited by other top college football programs. He has visited Ohio State and Penn State while committed to Virginia Tech, and he visited Iowa and Syracuse after his decommitment.
He was the lone commitment in Virginia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class, now the Hokies are left with a clean slate to start the new recruiting cycle.
