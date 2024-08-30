2025 Virginia Tech Basketball Target Matthew Able Announces His Commitment Decision
Four-star Matthew Able finally made his collegiate decision and he will not be attending Virginia Tech, as he chose the Hurricanes over the Hokies.
This seemed like the obvious choice, as Able spoke highly of Miami, saying, “What really stood out is it's close to home and that's cool but it's not something I am super stressed about. I think coach [Jim] Larranaga and coach [Bill] Courtney have been talking to me a lot and they see me coming in as a lead guard. If I do what I have to do, it's just a really great opportunity to enroll in the ACC."
Able holds 18 offers according to 247Sports, with the full list of schools including: Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Northwestern, Baylor, Boston College, Michigan, Xavier, Brown, Dartmouth, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia, Georgia State, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New Mexico State, St. John's, and Stetson.
He recently narrowed down his list of schools, and made his commitment today. His final list of schools includes Baylor, Boston College, Miami, Michigan, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier.
Able chose the Miami Hurricanes over Virginia Tech and Mike Young. Able would’ve been a huge addition to this class, being a top player in his recruiting class.
Able has emerged among some of the best in the 2025 recruiting class over the summer, showing out for Austin Rivers SE Elite. Able dropped 35 points and seven rebounds against Southern Assault, home of four-star Caleb Steger, who also holds an offer from Virginia Tech.
Able is a relentless shot-first scorer who is extremely confident on the floor, and has no problem putting shots up, especially in clutch moments. Able is equally competitive on the defensive side, and is a very physical player in all facets of the game. His game is really balanced, but is highlighted by his high motor and relentlessness on offense. A really good athlete who would be a solid addition to the 2025 recruiting class, could be a potential top scorer in the nation at the collegiate level.
Here's a scouting report on Able from Adam Finelstein of 247Sports:
"Able is a well-built wing with broad shoulders and a very sturdy frame that is only going to keep filling out. He has somewhat unorthodox mechanics for someone who makes threes in bunches, with just a slight hop into a noticeable twisting motion, but nevertheless a fluid release and soft ball. While the jumper looked like the first domino in his attack, he showed the versatility to also make mid-range shots off the dribble and solid athleticism in the open floor. The other thing that was very noteworthy, was Able’s excellent left hand. He was equally comfortable, not just putting the ball on the floor to both sides, but even dunking with both hands. He also showed good perimeter footwork off the catch and was a competitive defender."
Virginia Tech’s recruiting class remains the 24th in the country, headlined by Sincere Jones and Christian Gurdak. The Hokies still have plenty of high targets left, and could make some large additions to their class.