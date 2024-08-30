2025 Virginia Tech Basketball Target Matthew Able Announces His Commitment Decision

NEWS: Matt Able, On3’s No. 38 overall player in the 2025 class, has committed to Miami, sources told @On3Recruits.



The 6-5 Shooting Guard was one of the biggest stockrisers in the country this spring/summer.



