2026 Four-Star Wide Receiver Joel Wyatt Picks Up Offer From Virginia Tech
Some teams are already deep into class of 2026 recruiting, Virginia Tech is one of those. Earlier this summer, the Hokies landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone. The Hokies have given out over 180 offers in the class of 2026, and are hoping to build on a class centered around Peyton Falzone.
Joel Wyatt, ranked 61st in the country and 8th at his position, just picked up an offer from Virginia Tech. Wyatt, from the Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee has already seen his fair share of buzz among others in his class. He has a frame which could already find him some looks from professional scouts. Wyatt is listed as 6-foot-5, with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, and weighing 192 pounds. Wyatt had the speed and strength to help fill this frame out too. He’s commonly a kick & punt returner for his school, and he had taken multiple kicks to the house where it seems like nobody is even close to catching him.
As a raw prospect he’s very exciting, somebody who I’m shocked is only a five-star. He had great vision as a ball carrier, is great after the catch, and often finds lanes that other players simply could not use. He’s a mess to scheme against, as he’s often motioning across the field or gets a screen set for him.
Wyatt also plays on the defensive side at the Webb School. Mainly as a defensive back, taking back a few touchdowns in his sophomore year. He also plays basketball, he grades a defensive mastermind who shows his freak athleticism on the basketball court, but don’t expect him to dual-sport, or play on both sides of the ball at the collegiate level.
Joel has received some high quality Power Four offers from big programs like Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee. He also holds offers currently from Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Kent State.
He’s already taken visits to Tennessee, and it seems like that’s who Virginia Tech will be battling if they plan on landing Wyatt with the program. The key with players like Joel Wyatt though is to get there early and maintain your presence, Virginia Tech got to Wyatt early, but it’s remaining to be seen if they will maintain their presence.
Wyatt would be a huge get for the Hokies, and could help Brent Pry build the scariest offense in the ACC. For now, his focus is on Vanderbilt. Were only 18 days away from kickoff, and the Hokies are gearing up in game prep to take on their SEC opponent.