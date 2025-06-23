2026 Virginia Tech Target Jamal Rule Makes College Commitment Decision
Virginia Tech was hoping to land a big commitment today from thee-star running back Jamal Rule, but did not choose the Hokies. Rule made his commitment earlier this evening and chose Nebraska over Virginia Tech and others.
Rule was in Blacksburg for an official visit earlier this month and also took officials to Michigan State, Nebraska, and Boston College. According to 247Spots, Rule is a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 779 player in the country, No. 48 running back in the country, and the No. 33 player in the state of North Carolina. The 6'0 205 LBS running back from Charlotte, NC would have been an excellent pickup for Virginia Tech, but they will have to find another running back in the class.
It was not all bad news today on the recruiting front for Brent Pry and the Hokies. Today, they flipped three-star offensive tackle Tyrell Simpson from Rutgers.
From our own Connor Mardian:
"Simpson stands at 6'7 and 310 pounds, and committed to Rutgers before his flip. Simpson held offers from Florida, Kentucky, Liberty, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, North Carolina A&T, and Old Dominion.
Simpson hails from Leland, N.C., and is rated as the 33rd best prospect in the state of North Carolina and holds an 87 rating according to 247Sports. Simpson ranks as the 792nd recruit in the nation."
Simpson joins cornerback Zaevion Cleveland who committed to the Hokies yesterday.
Our own Brett Holmes broke this commitment down yesterday.
"The Hokies have notched yet another commitment from 757 football powerhouse, Green Run High School in Cleveland.
Cleveland joined his teammate, edge Kameron Johnson, in a commitment to the maroon and orange, he announced on his Instagram on Sunday.
He'll join LB Joshua Pittman (Kings Fork), DL Kamdon Gillespie (Mooresville), OT Buddy Wedgam (Woodberry Forrest), and Will Love (Spartanburg) as the Hokies continue to build their next recruiting class.
Cleveland is a consensus three-star cornerback prospect in the 2026 class. He'll have some experienced familiar faces awaiting his arrival in Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Knahlij Harrell, and Zeke Chinwike.
Cleveland's long frame brings him a diversified portfolio in the secondary. He's been thrown into man coverage consistently enough to hold his own on the high school circuit. His height is elite at 6-foot-4, and possesses an eye for the ball, which could get him into trouble in one-on-one situations.
However, the pros don't stop there. Cleveland has held his own against some top-tier talent. The competition he's faced has also revealed his skill in zone coverage, where he could shine on the Hokies. Cleveland could be an effective free safety for the Hokies should they choose to move him off the boundary.
This is where his tape truly stands out. His breakaway speed enables him to recover on plays downfield at an effective rate. His towering frame makes it hard to throw him away without interference. His ball-hawking ability put him at an even greater advantage on mid-to-deep throws.
He showcased his athleticism in the open field as a receiver as well. Watching his offensive tape provides context for the ease of the pick-sixes he made during his junior season."