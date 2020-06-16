An Interview with 2021 3-Star DE Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll: Part Two

The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up a big commitment two weeks ago when 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll picked the Hokies over Maryland.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Carroll was a major priority for new defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.

Recently, I had the chance to catch up with Carroll where we discussed a variety of topics, from his thoughts on the Virginia Tech coaches to the Hokie who put Virginia Tech on Carroll’s radar.

*This is part two of a two-part interview. If you missed part one, you can find it here*

How is your relationship with head coach Justin Fuente?

Oh yeah, he has been big as well. He is really high — and big — on my parents, just the whole family aspect. So when we talk it’s often about family. He is another major reason why I chose Tech. He is super honest throughout this whole process, you can just tell he has high character and that’s what I want to surround myself with at the next level. Coach Fuente is a great guy.

Are you close to any current Hokies?

Yeah, I have built a relationship with three defensive ends from the 2020 class in Robert Wooten, Alec Bryant and Justin Beadles. We all got to meet up on a Zoom and chop up some film of what we’re going to do once we get to Blacksburg. It was me and Tyas (Tyas Martin) and those three and it was also another recruit who joined us. I do know all of us ‘21 guys have all connected and keep in contact on Twitter.

Will Johnson is also a member of the 2021 class and he is also from Maryland. Did you guys know one another prior to committing to Virginia Tech?

Yeah, we just connected through Twitter and we never really realized it but we played against each other in my sophomore year. So I am always going back and taking a look at him from that game. Overall, the entire 2021 class is like one big family so far.

When did you first become familiar with Virginia Tech?

It’s weird, I first became connected to them from a kid who played on my brother’s basketball team. And he went to Virginia Tech to play basketball. So my brother and I would watch him on TV, so I was really interested in the basketball team. (That player is current Hokie, Wabissa Bede) I first saw Virginia Tech play Notre Dame in football a few years ago. I think the one VT player that stands out to me is Tyrod Taylor because I am a big Baltimore Ravens fan.

Do you have a favorite NFL player?

Right now, Chase Young is my favorite player. He was my favorite player at the collegiate level and that will carry over to the NFL. Obviously, he is a DMV guy so I support him there, but his talent is second to none.

Do you have anything you’d like to say to Hokie Nation?

I am ready to get to Blacksburg and start working, hopefully, win some ACC titles and a national championship.

