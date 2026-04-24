Class of 2027 Athlete Braxton Salster Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has secured another commitment from the Class of 2027. Braxton Salster, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete from Pleasant Valley High School (Jacksonville, Ala.), announced his commitment to Virginia Tech earlier today.

Salaster is listed as an athlete on 247Sports, and though he played at quarterback in high school, he will presumably shift to tight end in college. Salster was present at Virginia Tech's spring game, held on Saturday, April 18.

Here's the statement Salster posted to his X (formerly) Twitter account:

"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the family, support and abilities He has given me. Without Him, none of this would be possible. I am truly blessed! Secondly, I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for all the time, money, and love they have poured into me over the years. With that, after months of prayers, I am officially committing to Virginia Tech! All Glory to God!! Let's Go, Hokies!!"

Salster is the sixth recruit from the Class of 2027 to commit to Virginia Tech and is the second offensive player, joining running back Kelvin Morrison, who committed yesterday.

Salster ranks as a three-star prospect on 247Sports. He was assessed an 88 overall rating on the site. At the time of writing, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 31 athlete in the class and the No. 19 recruit from the state of Alabama.

According to his X profile, Salster was named Second-Team All-State as a quarterback in the 2025 season and was tabbed as an All-State Athlete the year before. He amassed 2,542 total yards, 41 offensive touchdowns (27 rushing and 14 passing). He also played on the defensive side of the ball and sppecial teams, racking up 84 tackles, four sacks two interceptions, a pick-six and a punt block touchdown.

In the 247Sports composite, Salster currently ranks as the No. 595 recruit in the Class of 2027, the No. 44 athlete and the No. 23 recruit from Alabama.

Salster picked Virginia Tech over several ACC and SEC schools, including Auburn, Duke, Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Per his 247Sports profile, the Hokies extended an official offer on March 21 and were the first Power Four school to do so. Here's his full list of offers, per 247Sports:

Arkansas

Arkansas State

Auburn

Austin Peay

Baylor

Charlotte

Duke

East Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Jacksonville State

Liberty

Marshall

Memphis

Ole Miss

Samford

South Alabama

Southern Miss.

Troy

Tulane

UAB

UConn

Wake Forest

Should Salster still be committed to Virginia Tech and arrive for the 2027 season, here's what Virginia Tech's tight end room would look like for the 2027 season, assuming that it keeps all of its eligible returnees:

Brody Jones (r-Sr.)

Luke Reynolds (Sr.)

Ja'Ricous Hairston (r-Jr.)

Matt Henderson (r-So.)

Pierce Petersohn (r-Fr. or So., depending on if he redshirts in 2026)

Braxton Salster (Fr.)