Class of 2027 RB Kelvin Morrison Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football has collected another commitment from the Class of 2027. Hickory (Hermitage, Penn.) High School running back Kelvin Morrison committed to the Hokies, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 RB Kelvin Morrison has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 188 RB from Hermitage, PA chose the Hokies over Miami, Ohio State, and Tennessee ⁰⁰“#ThisIsHome #LGH #Sliderz”⁰⁰https://t.co/GknzfWuTqB pic.twitter.com/HkoNikW1kX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 23, 2026

Morrison is the fifth commitment for Virginia Tech's 2027 class, and he is the first on the offensive side of the ball. The Hokies procured four other commitments, all of which were from defensive linemen.

Morrison is rated as a three-star by 247Sports. The site's native rankings place him as the No. 46 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 17 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania. The 247Sports composite, meanwhile, rates Morrison as the No. 547 overall player in the class, the No. 38 tailback and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania.

Here's what 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins had to say of Morrison in his scouting report, which was released today:

"Shifty zone runner that can beat defenders to the perimeter with his foot speed and then make tacklers miss in the open field. Appears to own more of a slender build and be on the lighter side. Can get out of trouble and prevent negative plays with quick jump cuts. Follows leads escorts with patience before springing forward. Will bounce off some contact, but rather slice his way through traffic. Tracking to exit high school with over 4,500 rushing yards and multiple special teams scores. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that could carve out a role early as a change-of-pace option."

Per his 247Sports profile, Morrison received 19 offers. Here's the full list:

Florida

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Liberty

Maryland

Miami

Michigan State

Missouri

Ohio State

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Tennessee

Toledo

UConn

Virginia

Virginia Tech (committed)

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Here's what Virginia Tech's running back room currently would be projected as for the 2027 season, assuming that it keeps all of its eligible returnees:

Darius Taylor (r-Sr.)

Bill Davis (r-Sr.)

Tyler Mason (r-Jr.)

John Buetow (r-Jr.)

Gray Peterson (Jr.) (if no redshirt used in 2026)

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (r-So.)

Messiah Mickens (So.) (if no redshirt used in 2026)

As Ivins alluded to, Morrison is a lighter type of back. Rivals has his weight at 188 lbs, while 247Sports lists it as 175 lbs. Going by either weight would put him as the clear lightest back in the Hokies' 2027 room as it stands. The next closest is currently Overton, who clocks in at 205 lbs. Morrison accrued 1,645 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns as a junior, also tacking on 65 receiving yards (10 catches), a receiving touchdown and a punt return touchdown.