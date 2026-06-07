Class of 2027 Four-Star Cornerback Bryce Woods Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football earned its second commitment of the day when four-star cornerback Bryce Woods committed to the Hokies, reported On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Woods picked Virginia Tech over Mississippi State and Ohio State. Woods was set for an official visit to OSU June 12. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback attends Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.); as a junior, he totaled 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six interceptions.

Woods is ranked as a four-star prospect on 247Sports as the No. 204 player in the class, the No. 27 cornerback and the No. 20 player in the state of Georgia. On the composite, he holds a rating of .9123, ranked as the No. 270 player in the class, the No. 30 cornerback and the No. 28 player in the state of Georgia.

On3/Rivals also puts him as a four-star. The site-specific rankings give him a No. 206 national ranking, a No. 26 cornerback rating and a No. 19 ranking in the state. The Rivals Industry rankings has him at No. 309 in the class, No. 35 at his position and No. 34 in Georgia.

Woods is the third cornerback in the class, joining fellow Georgian Chase Johnson and Austin Barrett. Barrett committed five days ago. All three are top-40 cornerbacks in the Class of 2027.

By 247Sports, Woods is the fifth four-star in the class, joining defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan, quarterback Peter Bourque, offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan, and tight end Jordan Karhoff. He is the second player listed in 247Sports' Top247 rankings, joining Bourque, who is ranked 80th.

Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state ratings in parentheses:

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/95/24) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/94/22) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/26/11) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (178/19/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/47/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/32/19) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/72/20) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/70/94) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/46/7) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/34/35) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/37/12) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (80/7/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/29/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (237/14/11) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (NA/12/9) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/24/10) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/73/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/36/12) (committed June 2) offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★ (NA/97/50) (committed June 2) wide receiver Cam Wade (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/76/12) (committed June 7) cornerback Bryce Woods (Ga.) (204/27/20) — ★★★★ (committed June 7)