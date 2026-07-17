Projecting Virginia Tech's Preseason 2026 Depth Chart

Virginia Tech's scheduled portions of the ACC Kickoff have wrapped up, and with that, we're inching closer and closer to the start of the season. Here's my predictions for the two-deep on both offense and defense:

Starter: Ethan Grunkemeyer

Backup: Bryce Baker

Thoughts: My thoughts haven't changed much on the quarterbacks. It feels like Grunkemeyer-Baker-Kelden Ryan-Troy Huhn is the 1-2-3-4, and Grunkemeyer, who threw for 136 yards in the spring game, should be the No. 1 come the fall.

Starter: Marcellous Hawkins

Backup: Jeffrey Overton, Jr.

Thoughts: Like quarterback, I believe the running back room is fairly set, though the question of who gets the third-most reps behind Hawkins (team-high 749 rushing yards in 2025) and Overton (146 rushing yards in final four games of 2025) is an intriguing subplot. It appears as if the battle for No. 3 is set to be between incumbent Tyler Mason and Louisiana transfer Bill Davis. I'd give the edge to Davis as of now based on his prior production, though Mason has a leg up due to more familiarity with Virginia Tech.

Starters: Ayden Greene, Que'Sean Brown, Takye Heath

Backups: Marlion Jackson, Tyseer Denmark, Chanz Wiggins

Thoughts: This is the first true change from my spring chart, where I had Tyseer Denmark in my starting lineup after a four-reception, 38-yard output in the Hokies' spring game April 18. I still have him in the two-deep, but I've placed Takye Heath back into the starting rotation after he started last year. Heath hauled in 200 receiving yards last season, and though he's struggle dith drops in his collegiate career. I think he'll serve as a solid complement to Greene and Brown as the room's 1-2 in some order.

Starter: Luke Reynolds

Backup: Benji Gosnell

Thoughts: Like the QB and RB rooms, there's no change here. I think that Ja'Ricous Hairston will figure in at tight end, though that may be more of an effect of Virginia Tech running multiple-tight-end sets for its offense. Reynolds feels like the clear No. 1 after he led all targets with 69 receiving yards on five catches at the spring game, while Gosnell has been the mainstay starter beforehand. Hairston should still carve out a significant role, however.

Starters: Logan Howland, Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner, Montavious Cunningham, Aidan Lynch

Backups: Justin Terry, Benjamin Eziuka, Michael Troutman III, Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett

Thoughts: There's no change here, but that's more due to the level of unknowns along the unit. Howland, who transferred from Oklahoma, should slot in as the starter at left tackle, and from there, I think that the Hokies' line largely turns out similar to last year. Terry and Eziuka stand a chance at cracking the top six or seven right now, while I think that Meadows and Garrett will serve as depth options.

Starters: Javion Hilson, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Aycen Stevens

Backups: Mylachi Williams, Eric Mensah, Randy Adirika, Jason Abbey

Thoughts: Williams and Mensah combined for 2.5 total sacks in the spring game, and they should factor into a two-deep impacted by an injury to tackle Emmett Laws, the extent of which is unknown. Stevens, meanwhile, still holds the Lunch Pail, a testament to his improvement from prior seasons and a potential indicator that a starting role is in play for him. Copeland was named Preseason All-ACC First Team by Phil Steele, and for good reason, he headlines this year's D-line.

Starters: Noah Chambers, Kaleb Spencer

Backups: Keon Wylie, Antwone Santiago

Thoughts: Virginia Tech has plenty of experience at linebacker. Wylie and Santiago are both redshirt seniors, Spencer is a true senior, and Chambers provides an exciting contrast after breaking onto the scene as a true freshman with 44 tackles last season.

It's a group that combines veteran leadership with a rising talent in Chambers, who has the potential to take another step forward in 2026. Statistical production remains somewhat elusive with this position group, however.

Cornerback/Nickel

Starters: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Jaquez White, Joshua Clarke

Backups: Kenny Woseley, Cam Chadwick, Thomas Williams

Thoughts: White exited the spring game with an injury scare, but he later posted on X that he was "all good," so there's little reason to believe he won't open the season as a starter.

One of the bigger questions entering the season is how often Brent Pry's defense will deploy a true nickelback and how often the star position returns as a regular part of the scheme.

Brown-Murray appears capable of starting at either outside corner or nickel, while Clarke turned heads during the spring game by leading all players with seven tackles, including six solo stops. Chadwick missed the spring game, but he still projects as part of the two-deep. Williams has also been a consistent member of the rotation and should continue to see meaningful snaps.

Safeties

Starters: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers

Backups: Jordan Bass, Sheldon Robinson

Thoughts: The biggest question in this room revolves around where Brennan Johnson ultimately fits. While he has the versatility to contribute in multiple roles, most of his collegiate experience has come at free safety, where Virginia Tech already has significant depth.

According to PFF, Johnson has played 72 snaps at free safety, 35 in the box and 13 in the slot. Robinson's experience has primarily come in the box (188 snaps), with additional work in the slot (59) and at free safety (28). Flowers has been the most versatile of the group, splitting his time between the box (219 snaps) and free safety (315).

Beyond Johnson's role, the top of the depth chart feels fairly settled.