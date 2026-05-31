Class of 2027 OT Luke Braham Commits to Virginia Tech
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On late Saturday evening, Class of 2027 offensive tackle Luke Braham committed to Virginia Tech. Braham, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound recruit from University High School (Morgantown, W.V.) is the 17th recruit in the Hokies' 2027 class.
Braham's father and brother both played at West Virginia. The Mountaineers offered the rising high school senior. However, Braham went on an official visit to Blacksburg on Friday and committed a day later.
Braham is a multi-sport athlete with experience on both the offensive and defensive line. Virginia Tech initially offered the lineman on May 13.
On the 247Sports rankings, Braham, a three-star prospect assessed an overall rating of 87, is ranked as the No. 73 offensive tackle in the class of 2027 and the top player in the state of West Virginia. The 247Sports composite also gives him a rating of 87, ranking him as the No. 851 overall player in the class, the 75th-ranked offensive tackle and the top player in West Virginia.
Five Power Four schools extended offers to Braham, with 12 total schools offering him. Here's the full list:
- Elon
- Florida Atlantic
- Kent State
- Liberty
- Marshall
- Northwestern
- Ohio
- Rutgers
- Toledo
- Virginia Tech (committed)
- Wake Forest
- West Virginia
As aforementioned, Braham is the 17th commitment in Virginia Tech's 2027 class and is the second offensive lineman, joining Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.), who committed on May 25. The Hokies' 2027 recruiting class now ranks No. 10 on 247Sports. Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state ratings in parentheses:
Rankings are derived from 247Sports.
- defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/95/24) (committed March 19)
- defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/94/22) (committed April 3)
- defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/26/11) (committed April 14)
- defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (178/19/5) (committed April 16)
- running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/47/18) (committed April 23)
- tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/32/19) (committed April 24)
- wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/72/20) (committed April 25)
- running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/70/94) (committed April 29)
- wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/46/7) (committed May 3)
- cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/34/35) (committed May 7)
- safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/37/12) (committed May 8)
- quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (80/7/1) (committed May 14)
- running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/29/55) (committed May 19)
- offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (237/14/11) (committed May 25)
- tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (NA/12/9) (committed May 26)
- tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/24/10) (committed May 30)
- offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/73/1) (committed May 30)
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05