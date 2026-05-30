Virginia Tech Picks Up In-State Commitment From Tight End Sam Faniel
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Virginia Tech football picked up an in-state pledge from Richmond-based tight end Sam Faniel Saturday. Faniel, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect attending Benedictine High School, is a three-star on 247Sports and ESPN, while being ranked as a four-star by On3 and the 247Sports composite.
247Sports ranks Faniel as the 24th-highest tight end in the class and the No. 10 recruit in Virginia. The 247Sports composite gives Faniel a national ranking of No. 407, while it also ranks him as the No. 24 tight end and the No. 10 Virginian recruit.
At the time of writing, 29 schools have offered Faniel — including six other ACC schools, a battle Virginia Tech won. Here is the full list:
- Alabama
- Appalachian State
- Arizona State
- Auburn
- Cal
- Colorado
- Duke
- East Carolina
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Liberty
- Marshall
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- NC State
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Old Dominion
- Penn State
- Pitt
- Purdue
- Richmond
- Rutgers
- South Florida
- Texas A&M
- UCF
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech (committed)
- Wisconsin
Per 247Sports, Faniel will compete in the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl, which is set for Friday, Jan. 15 (9 p.m., NFL Network).
In his junior year, Faniel totaled 347 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 26 receptions.
Faniel is the 16th commitment in Virginia Tech's 2027 class, joining Jordan Karhoff and Braxton Salster. Virginia Tech's ranking in the 247Sports Class of 2027 has now increased to No. 12. Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state ratings in parenthesis:
Rankings are derived from 247Sports.
- defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/95/24) (committed March 19)
- defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/94/22) (committed April 3)
- defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/26/11) (committed April 14)
- defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (178/19/5) (committed April 16)
- running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/47/18) (committed April 23)
- tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/32/19) (committed April 24)
- wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/72/20) (committed April 25)
- running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/70/94) (committed April 29)
- wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/46/7) (committed May 3)
- cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/34/35) (committed May 7)
- safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/37/12) (committed May 8)
- quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (80/7/1) (committed May 14)
- running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/29/55) (committed May 19)
- offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (237/14/11) (committed May 25)
- tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (NA/12/9) (committed May 26)
- tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/24/10) (committed May 30)
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05