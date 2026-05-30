Virginia Tech Picks Up In-State Commitment From Tight End Sam Faniel

Virginia Tech football picked up an in-state pledge from Richmond-based tight end Sam Faniel Saturday. Faniel, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect attending Benedictine High School, is a three-star on 247Sports and ESPN, while being ranked as a four-star by On3 and the 247Sports composite.

🦃🦃🦃!! Thank you to @coachjfranklin @CoachTHowle With that being said I will be committing to Virginia Tech! #Thisishome pic.twitter.com/AzBn48c62w — Sam "Sosa" Faniel (@samfaniel_) May 30, 2026

247Sports ranks Faniel as the 24th-highest tight end in the class and the No. 10 recruit in Virginia. The 247Sports composite gives Faniel a national ranking of No. 407, while it also ranks him as the No. 24 tight end and the No. 10 Virginian recruit.

At the time of writing, 29 schools have offered Faniel — including six other ACC schools, a battle Virginia Tech won. Here is the full list:

Alabama

Appalachian State

Arizona State

Auburn

Cal

Colorado

Duke

East Carolina

Florida State

Kentucky

Liberty

Marshall

Maryland

Michigan State

NC State

Nebraska

Northwestern

Old Dominion

Penn State

Pitt

Purdue

Richmond

Rutgers

South Florida

Texas A&M

UCF

Virginia

Virginia Tech (committed)

Wisconsin

Per 247Sports, Faniel will compete in the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl, which is set for Friday, Jan. 15 (9 p.m., NFL Network).

In his junior year, Faniel totaled 347 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Junior Year Film!!



12 games played

26 receptions

347 Yards

7 TD's (One called back)

3x State champ!!https://t.co/ysJ8HcuNy7@KurtvonBargen @yaboykc18 pic.twitter.com/gVBlidy56e — Sam "Sosa" Faniel (@samfaniel_) November 19, 2025

Faniel is the 16th commitment in Virginia Tech's 2027 class, joining Jordan Karhoff and Braxton Salster. Virginia Tech's ranking in the 247Sports Class of 2027 has now increased to No. 12. Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state ratings in parenthesis:

Rankings are derived from 247Sports.

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/95/24) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/94/22) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/26/11) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (178/19/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/47/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/32/19) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/72/20) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/70/94) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/46/7) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/34/35) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/37/12) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (80/7/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/29/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (237/14/11) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (NA/12/9) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/24/10) (committed May 30)