Early National Signing Period And What To Expect For Virginia Tech Football

College Football's early national signing period begins today and there are a lot of questions revolving around Virginia Tech. Who will come, who will go? In this article I am going to cover everything that there is to expect in the coming three day signing period.

Four-Star Safety Matt Sieg

This is the big one for Virginia Tech. Everybody wants to know what will happen here and if the Hokies have a true shot at landing a guy close to the top 100.

Sieg is down to five schools, here is the list.

Virginia Tech

Indiana

Notre Dame

Penn State

Pitt

Virginia Tech is firmly in the mix here, the question is who else is. Scattered reports say that Pitt feels good about there chances, as does Indiana. Notre Dame and Penn State are effectively out of the mix. Penn State is in his top five purely as a formality.

Where do I think he'll go? I think your best bet is Virginia Tech. In today's game, players commit to coaches and Matt Sieg committed to James Franklin first, and that is who he is most familiar with. I am not certain about this prediction, but I am fairly confident in it.

Four-Star Linebacker Terry Wiggins

Wiggins is another big target that the Hokies are going after. He is a top 250 player in the class who has been recruited by a multitude of different program since James Franklin was fired at Penn State, despite not formaly decommitting.

His final five are as follows:

Virginia Tech

UNC

Colorado

West Virginia

Penn State

Simiar to Sieg, Penn State is there as a formality, he is almost certainly not going there unless he really likes the new head coach hire. West Virginia is making a late push for his commitment, as is UNC. Those two are still behind the eight ball, because they don't have James Franklin, who Wiggins originally committed to.

West Virginia and UNC are going for him, hard. I don't think that they pull it off, though. Wiggins feels like Virginia Tech's to lose, and Franklin is going to do all that he can to get him on the boat when he commits tomorrow.

Three-Star Cornerback Amauri Polydor

Polydor has flown under the radar compared to the other two, but I think that he also deserves to be near the top of this list. I haven't seen anything about whether or not he is going to be committing tomorrow, nor have I seen any finalists.

To my knowledge, Polydor is Virginia Tech's to lose. They're targetting the St. Frances DB heavily, and I don't think that they will have any trouble landing his commitment in the next few days.

Three-Star Athlete Tyrell Grant

There isn't much to say here. Tyrell Grant is a Syracuse commit who reaffirmed his commitment to Syracuse on Monday evening. There has been some buzz around him, but I don't think the Hokies will have a chance at landing him.

Four-Star Edge Jackson Ford

James Franklin is doing his absolute best to make a push here, but it's a steep hill to climb. Ford seems pretty locked in on Penn State, but nothing is set in stone right now. As I am preparing this article, this just happened.

Sources: BYU coach Kalani Sitake has begun to inform people that he intends to stay at the school. BYU is in the process of putting together a lucrative contract to keep him. He's been one of main targets at Penn State, which he informed of his decision today. pic.twitter.com/S76gHey7Ag — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2025

Penn State still does not have a head coach going into signing day, and if that remains the case then I don't see Ford, or anybody for that matter, signing until they know who exactly they're going to be playing for.

This news, breaking as I am writing this, is the best-case scenario for Virginia Tech. If Ford wants to sign tomorrow, I think it will be the Hokies. I do not think he'll be signing in December; I think it's more likely that he waits till February.

Three-Star Tight End Isaiah Pina

Isaiah Pina announced that he is still committed, but won't be signing with Virginia Tech in December, which means that it is very likely that another school may be pursuing him.

I think it's definitely possible that a high-level program closer to home comes and swoops up the Florida native, but I don't think it's likely. He committed to Virginia Tech while they actively did not have a head whistle, and that tends to show dedication. I don't think Pina is going anywhere.

Three-Star Safety Jaylen Burrell

Nobody has really talked about Burrell, but he was recruited by Virginia Tech back in May. He remains uncommitted, so it could be a name to watch. He has teased via Instagram that he will be committing soon, as recently as November 20th.

His self-reported offers are as follows:

Virginia Tech

South Carolina

Boston College

UNC Charlotte

Old Dominion

Elon

Burrell is hard to get a read on, even his 247 profile doesn't have an update since July 15th, when he was offered by Elon. He has visited Virginia Tech when Brent Pry was the head coach, and he unofficially visited Penn State under James Franklin.

There could always be some more names to watch that haven't generated buzz yet, so definitely keep an eye out for those as well. It's 'flip season,' and anything can happen.

