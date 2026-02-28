Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28
The Clemson Tigers were well within reach of the Duke Blue Devils atop the ACC, but have since lost four-straight games, three of them against teams with losing conference records. The Tigers have to figure things out in a hurry, or else their season is going to be over before they know it.
They have a chance to bounce back on Saturday when they host the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals have also been in a small slump, losing two of their last three games.
Louisville vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Louisville -1.5 (-105)
- Clemson +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Louisville -122
- Clemson +102
Total
- OVER 146.5 (-115)
- UNDER 146.5 (-105)
Louisville vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday. February 28
- Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Louisville Record: 20-8 (9-6 in ACC)
- Clemson Record: 20-8 (10-5 in ACC)
Louisville vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Louisville is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games
- The UNDER is 12-6 in Louisville's last 18 games
- Louisville is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. Clemson
- Clemson is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in Clemson's last eight games
- Clemson is 15-3-1 ATS in its last 19 games played on a Saturday
Louisville vs. Clemson Key Player to Watch
- Mikel Brown Jr., G - Louisville Cardinals
Mikel Brown Jr. has made a massive impact for Louisville since re-joining the team in late January. He has put up 19+ points in five straight games, including a 45-point performance against NC State on February 9. He is Louisville's X-factor in the final stretch of the season.
Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look to the total and bet the UNDER.
Both teams are primarily three-point shooting teams, but they also both rank inside the top 100 in the country in perimeter defense. Clemson is especially good at defending three-point shots, ranking 50th in opponent three-point field goal percentage (31.5%).
Clemson's issues of late haven't been because of its defense. The Tigers' effective field goal percentage has dropped 6.4% over their last three games compared to their season average. It's also worth noting that Louisville's eFG% drops 5.3% when playing on the road compared to at home this season.
Slumping offenses and strong defenses that guard the perimeter well make me think this is going to be a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 146.5 (-105)
