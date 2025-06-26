Former Elite Virginia Tech Commit Peyton Falzone Announces New Commitment To SEC Program

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peyton Falzone has Flipped his Commitment from Penn State to Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 205 QB from Nazareth, PA had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since April



“Faith, Family, and Football… WAR EAGLE🦅”https://t.co/oECuVZdYxH pic.twitter.com/NInW1F8b7h