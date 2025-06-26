Former Elite Virginia Tech Commit Peyton Falzone Announces New Commitment To SEC Program
Elite 2026 QB recruit Peyton Falzone has been de-committed from Virginia Tech since November and shortly afterward in April, he committed to Penn State. For the second time now, Falzone has switched schools and announced today that he is now committed to Auburn, who had been pushing for a flip.
Falzone (Nazareth, PA) is one of the most physically gifted QB's in the class at 6'5 200 LBS and has been a steady riser over the past couple of months. He is ranked a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 183 player in the country, the No. 11 QB, and the No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He holds offers from Iowa, Utah, Syracuse, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, among others.
Here are some notes and a scouting report on Falzone courtesy of 247Sports Andrew Ivins:
Multi-sport athlete that also does track & field events and swims competitively.
Top T&F markers include: 11.05 in the 100-meter dash, 39.48 in the 300-meter hurdles and 5-7 in the high jump.
2024: Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Offensive MVP. Completed 146 of 278 passes for 2,135 yards with 23 TD and 4 INT while adding 697 rushing yards on 78 carries and 8 TD. Led Nazareth to a 7-4 record.
2023: First-year starter as a sophomore at Nazareth. Completed 171 of 280 passes for 2,528 yards with 19 TD and 4 INT while also rushing for 440 yards and 11 TD.
"Athletic signal caller with a budding frame that has some of the characteristics required to do damage in a modern spread attack. Checks off the multi-sport participation box in style with a rare sprinting and swimming background. Isn’t the most fine-tuned passer at this stage, but showed noticeable improvement between sophomore and junior seasons as he was able to accurately feather the football to deeper parts of the field while using both touch and trajectory to his advantage. Not one to panic in the face of pressure and frequently can buy himself time as he darts away from defenders and extends plays. Will need to keep working on the mechanics and learn how to operate from the pocket on a more consistent basis, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with true dual-threat capabilities that can light up the scoreboard with both his arm and legs."
Virginia Tech has pulled in a couple of recent 2026 commitments from Green Run High School in Virginia and they could be on the verge of adding another. Today, 2026 four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction to land at Virginia Tech, giving the Hokies their highest-rated commit in the 2026 class. Now, Crystal Ball Predictions can always be wrong, but the Hokies might be trending towards a big recruiting win.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Wilder is ranked as the No. 318 player in the country, the No. 29 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of Virginia. The 6'6 285 LBS OT took an official visit to Blacksburg last weekend and has also taken official visits to Maryland, Penn State, and North Carolina. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward.
Virginia Tech currently has seven commitments in their 2026 class, which ranks 84th overall in the country.
If Wilder does commit, he will be joining teammates Zaevion Cleveland and Kamren Johnson, both recent additions to Virginia Tech's class. Our own Brett Holmes broke down the commitment of Cleveland earlier this week:
"Cleveland is a consensus three-star cornerback prospect in the 2026 class. He'll have some experienced familiar faces awaiting his arrival in Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Knahlij Harrell, and Zeke Chinwike.
Cleveland's long frame brings him a diversified portfolio in the secondary. He's been thrown into man coverage consistently enough to hold his own on the high school circuit. His height is elite at 6-foot-4, and possesses an eye for the ball, which could get him into trouble in one-on-one situations.
However, the pros don't stop there. Cleveland has held his own against some top-tier talent. The competition he's faced has also revealed his skill in zone coverage, where he could shine on the Hokies. Cleveland could be an effective free safety for the Hokies should they choose to move him off the boundary.
This is where his tape truly stands out. His breakaway speed enables him to recover on plays downfield at an effective rate. His towering frame makes it hard to throw him away without interference. His ball-hawking ability put him at an even greater advantage on mid-to-deep throws.
He showcased his athleticism in the open field as a receiver as well. Watching his offensive tape provides context for the ease of the pick-sixes he made during his junior season.
When his current and future teammate, Kameron Johnson, talked about his commitment to Blacksburg, he had nothing but praise. Johnson was hosted by former Stallion Brodie Adams, crediting the work he and the rest of the familiar faces did to ensure that Virginia Tech was truly home.
"It felt like a family barbeque," Johnson stated. "I've got like five teammates up there, so it's really home now."
Johnson also had praise for newly minted defensive coordinator Sam Seifkes. "He implemented a lot of things that the league does so it's going to prepare me for when I get [to the NFL]," Johnson said.
Cleveland has yet to speak out since his commitment, but it's obvious that whatever the Hokies are doing for these Green Run products is working at an exceptional rate."