Former Penn State, Missouri Quarterback Intends to Enter Transfer Portal
After a year in the Show-Me State, Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula appears set to move on.
Pribula is entering his name in the transfer portal, according to a Thursday morning report from Callum McAndrew of the Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune that cited a Tigers spokesperson.
Pribula will not compete in the Gator Bowl vs. Virginia on Dec. 27, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported, after making the decision to enter the transfer portal.
The quarterback joined Missouri for the 2025 season after two years with Penn State, leaving the Nittany Lions ahead of their run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. With the Tigers, Pribula threw for 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions while rushing for six scores.
Missouri climbed as high as No. 14 in the AP Poll on Oct. 5—its third straight season spending time in the top 15, a first for the program in over four decades. However, a loss to Alabama kick-started a difficult late-season stretch that slid the Tigers into the Gator Bowl against Virginia.
As a Nittany Lion, Pribula threw nine touchdowns against one interception in parts of 24 games.