Four-Star Edge Tyson Harley Becomes Latest Penn State Commit To Flip To Virginia Tech
Merry Flipmas. Four commits in one day for James Franklin, as the Hokies land yet another four-star recruit. This time, it's Washington D.C. native Tyson Harley.
Harley marks the fourth commit of the day for the Hokies, as they have now landed eight in the last two days. His commitment boosts Virginia Tech's class ranking into the top 30 right before signing day hits.
The Washington D.C. native stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 215, giving him room to fill out his frame. Maxpreps does not have Harley's full stats, but they have some from his junior season, where he played in six games. Over that six game stretch, he had six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 30 total tackles. He also had an interception as a sophomore and a forced fumble as a junior.
If Harley is going to be an edge rusher - which is what 247 Sports lists him as - he has a lot of weight to put on before he will ever see a college field. I see it much more fitting that he ends up being a linebacker, which is what his 247 bio describes him as.
Based on his film, he profiles as more of a 3-4 outside linebacker given his wirey frame. He would need to add about 35-40 pounds before being an effective every down pass rusher. He brings a lot of speed and athleticism to the table, making him versatile with however Franklin wants to aim at developing him.
The Hokies made an effort to target him back over the summer, hosting him on a visit in June, about two weeks before he announced his pledge to Penn State. He also visited Maryland and Michigan State.
He has an incredible offer list, starting with Georgia, who offered him back in 2023, nearly eight months before he recieved his second offer from South Carolina. Other offers include Indiana, Vanderbilt, Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, and a slew of others that tally up to 23 reported.
Like many guys that Franklin has brought in, he visited Penn State on more than one occasion as well as visiting Virginia Tech, which allows him to have familiarity with both the staff and the location, despite the Hokies hiring a new coach just over two weeks ago.
His commitment makes him the 19th pledge of the class and the 12th under James Franklin. He is likely the last of four commits today,