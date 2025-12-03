Four-Star Edge Tyson Harley Becomes Latest Penn State Commit To Flip To Virginia Tech

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Tyson Harley has Flipped his Commitment from Penn State to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 226 EDGE had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since July⁰⁰“Following Gods script he has for me! Go Hokies🦃”⁰⁰https://t.co/jAC7LvLznV pic.twitter.com/HStnC8KcAo