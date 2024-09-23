Four-Star Forward Brady Koehler Commits to Notre Dame Over Virginia Tech
Four-star forward Brady Koehler recently announced his final list of schools, a list that included Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, and Wake Forest.
Now, Koehler has made his commitment decision and he will be playing with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, vowing to play ACC ball instead of Big Ten ball in Iowa or Northwestern.
He detailed his commitment to the Irish, saying to On3 Sports, "I chose Notre Dame because of the relationship that I have built with coach Shrews, coach Owens, and the rest of the staff over the last year and how they are all in on me. Also, I feel like I will thrive at Notre Dame. I trust coach Shrews because of the reputation he has with every coach in the country. Anybody I have asked about coach Shrews, they have nothing but great things to say about him and that is a coach I want to play for.”
Koehler is also extremely talented, being listed as a Top 100 player in multiple outlets, including ESPN and On3's Industry Ranking.
Here's a scouting report on Koehler, courtesy of Jamie Shaw from On3 Sports: