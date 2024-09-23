All Hokies

Four-Star Forward Brady Koehler Commits to Notre Dame Over Virginia Tech

Koehler announced his final commitment decision.

RJ Schafer

2025 forward Brady Koehler
2025 forward Brady Koehler / 247Sports
Four-star forward Brady Koehler recently announced his final list of schools, a list that included Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, and Wake Forest.

Now, Koehler has made his commitment decision and he will be playing with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, vowing to play ACC ball instead of Big Ten ball in Iowa or Northwestern.

He detailed his commitment to the Irish, saying to On3 Sports, "I chose Notre Dame because of the relationship that I have built with coach Shrews, coach Owens, and the rest of the staff over the last year and how they are all in on me. Also, I feel like I will thrive at Notre Dame. I trust coach Shrews because of the reputation he has with every coach in the country. Anybody I have asked about coach Shrews, they have nothing but great things to say about him and that is a coach I want to play for.”

Koehler is also extremely talented, being listed as a Top 100 player in multiple outlets, including ESPN and On3's Industry Ranking.

Here's a scouting report on Koehler, courtesy of Jamie Shaw from On3 Sports:

"Brady Koehler has great length with a thin but projectable frame. Where he makes the most noise is on the defensive end. He is an instinctive weak side shot blocker, using some twitchy athleticism and timing. He is also aggressive in the passing lanes and is comfortable toggling between both forward positions on defense. Offensively, he shows flashes. He has some pick-and-pop touch out to three and plays above the rim in transition. Koehler needs to continue adding weight to continue holding up on the block. Would like to see him adding to his offensive arsenal and continuing to become a more consistent shooter. The upside with Koehler’s game is clear and he has some useful, translatable tools to continue building upon. Defensively, there are some unique qualities in place."

Published
RJ Schafer

RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

