Four-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Warren Decommits From Virginia Tech
Things are starting to trend down with Virginia Tech Football recruiting. This morning, four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren announced that he was re-opening his recruitment and exploring options elsewhere.
The Bluffton SC, native originally committed to Virginia Tech in January. However, on Thursday he turned to X (formerly twitter) to announce that he is reopening his recruitment.
The 6-4 195-pound wide receiver originally committed to the Hokies in January during the Under Armour Next All-American Football game. According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is the No. 319 prospect in the country, the No. 50 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect in the state of South Carolina. He plays high school football at Bluffton High School in South Carolina.
Since then, Brent Pry and staff have added 12 other wide receivers to their roster, including juniors Ayden Greene, Tucker Holloway, and graduate student Donovan Greene. Warren's decision also comes less than two weeks after making an official visit to Blacksburg, VA on May, 30.
Virginia Tech will likely continue to pursue Warren, but with 15 other offers to choose from, a recommitment from the four-star recruit will be difficult to lock down.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
Warren is the second four-star prospect who has de-committed from the Hokies in the 2026 class. Back in November, four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone de-committed from the Hokies and has since committed to Penn State, who has the No. 6 class in the country.
With Warren's de-commitment, Virginia Tech's class ranks 99th in the country according to 247Sports and the lowest-ranked class in the ACC. They now have two commitments.