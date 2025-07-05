It Is Decision Day For Virginia Tech OL Target Adrian Hamilton: Can The Hokies Make Another Big Addition?
After adding four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder to the 2026 class on Thursday, Virginia Tech is hoping that it can make another big addition today. Three-star IOL Adrian Hamilton is making his commitment decision today, and the Hokies are hoping to beat out Virginia and Michigan State for his services. The 6'2.5 290 LBS lineman is the No. 1072 player in the country, the No. 86 IOL, and the No. 5 player in Washington, D.C. He would be the No. 9 commitment in the class for Virginia Tech and the fourth offensive lineman in the class, joining Wilder, three-star OT Tyrell Simpson, and three-star Buddy Wegdam. The Hokies' class currently ranks 88th in the country per 247Sports and last in the ACC.
After a tough month of June on the recruiting trail, Wilder's commitment on Thursday was a breath of fresh air.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Wilder is ranked as the No. 318 player in the country, the No. 29 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of Virginia. The 6'6 285 LBS OT took an official visit to Blacksburg and has also taken official visits to Maryland, Penn State, and North Carolina.
The big prize could be at the end of the month.
One of the top targets on the board for Virginia Tech has named his final four finalists in his recruitment as well as set a commitment date. Four-Star defensive end Elijah Golden (6'4 275 LBS), who plays at Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida, announced that Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Notre Dame are his final four schools and he will make a commitment on July 26th. Golden took an official visit to Virginia Tech on May 30th and has also taken official visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.
While there have not been any 247Sports predictions for Golden, Rivals recruiting expert John Garcia predicted Notre Dame to land the talented defensive lineman:
Golden would be an elite get for the Hokies and would be their highest-rated commitment by a large margin. Right now, the Hokies' class ranks 93rd in the country and only has seven commitments. It has not been a particularly strong summer for Brent Pry and Virginia Tech, but they hope to make a big splash by landing Golden.
Here is a scouting report on Golden, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, who compared him to former SMU edge rusher Elijah Roberts:
"Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together."
The Summer so far has not been kind to Pry and his staff, but Wilder's big commitment yesterday could be the big swing they need to get things going.