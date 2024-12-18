Recruiting Analyst Gives Pick for the Hokies’ Most Valuable 2025 Recruit
According to the 247Sports Composite, the Hokies have the 39th ranked high school class in the country, and Virginia Tech brought in some very highly touted recruits, the most shocking one being four-star defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch who flipped from Cincinnati all the way to Blacksburg on Signing Day.
The Hokies’ class consisted of three or four four-stars, depending on the recruiting outlet. All of Virginia Tech’s signees came on National Signing Day, and every single previously committed recruit signed on NSD, plus the aforementioned commitment flip from Jahmari DeLoatch.
So who is the key recruit? Who is the player that can have the biggest impact?
Eli Lederman, a staff writer at ESPN weighed in on this topic. He chose Micah Matthews, the two-sport athlete playmaking wide receiver who is ranked a four-star by ESPN. Listed as an athlete by 247Sports, Matthews can play both sides of the ball, and has announced his plans to play for the Hokies’ baseball and football teams.
Here’s what Matthews had to say:
”Matthews has been a pass-catching, playmaking machine over the past three seasons at Virginia's Turner Ashby High School and stands as the lone ESPN 300 signee in the Hokies' latest class.
A true two-sport athlete who was once committed to South Carolina to play baseball, the 6-2 Matthews will play both football and baseball at Virginia Tech. He's a rangy outfielder on the diamond, and had 149 receptions across his sophomore and junior campaigns before totalling nearly 1,500 receiving yards in his senior season this fall. With the Hokies' top four wide receivers all out of eligibility after this season, Matthews is set to step into a wiped-out position room.”
