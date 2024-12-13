Virginia Tech Football: 5 Possible Candidates For Virginia Tech’s Defensive Coordinator Job
Virginia Tech and Brent Pry have parted ways with defensive coordinator Chris Marve after three years in Blacksburg, so the coaching hunt begins now.
Potential candidates have been flying across the boards as Brent Pry has not had to have made this big of a staffing hire since his first year at Virginia Tech.
Here are five candidates for Virginia Tech’s open defensive coordinator job.
1. Ryan Walters, Former Purdue Head Coach
Although it may be unlikely, Ryan Walters would be a next-level defensive coordinator hire for Virginia Tech. Before serving as head coach at Purdue, Walters won the Broyles Award for the nation’s top coordinator for his body of work as Illinois’s defensive coordinator. In 2022, the Illini defense was 2nd nationally in points allowed, 3rd in total defense, 3rd in yards per play, 1st in interceptions, and 1st in takeaways.
Ironically, Walter’s’ first win as head coach came against Virginia Tech, and the Cinderella story could become true if Pry adds Walters to his staff.
Note: This is just speculation, not reporting any candidates.
2. Lyle Hemphill, James Madison Defensive Coordinator
Similar to Walters, Lyle Hemphill seems like a no-brainer hire for Virginia Tech. Hemphill already has recruiting connections in Virginia, and frankly, he’s one of the best DC’s in the Group of Five. Hemphill is in his first year at James Madison, but the Dukes are rolling Group of Five (G5) teams. Out of G5 schools in 2024, James Madison ranks 9th in points allowed, 5th in yards per play allowed, 8th in yards per rush allowed, and 2nd in opponent completion percentage. Hemphill would not have to move far to fina home in Blacksburg.
3. Andrew Jackson, West Virginia Defensive Line Coach
Jackson closely worked with NFL Draftee and first-team All-Big 12 selection Dante Stills in his time at West Virginia. Similar to other coaches on this list, Jackson would have an incredible recruiting advantage, having coached at West Virginia, Old Dominion, and James Madison. Under Jackson’s tutelage, West Virginia ranked first in the Big 12 in sacks in 2023, and Jackson could bring a hard-nosed defensive culture to Va Tech.
4. Nick Benedetto, Northern Illinois Defensive Coordinator
When the topic of ‘rising coaches’ in college football comes up, Benedetto’s name has to be mentioned. He led a defense which took down CFP-bound Notre Dame as a team out of the MAC, any coach could put anybody on notice with that. On CBS Sports, Randy Cross awarded Benedetto with his award for Coordinator of the Year. The NIU defense has completely flipped around. The Huskies are 1st in opponent third-down percentage, 2nd in opponent completion percentage, 4th in total yards per game allowed, and 14th in total points allowed. Benedetto will definitely have other schools calling his name, but if Virginia Tech’s offer is good enough? Who knows.
5. Josh Aldridge, Auburn Defensive Edge Coach
Aldridge moved to defensive edge coach from linebackers coach at Auburn before the 2024 season and he has led a pretty good group. Defensive edge Keldric Faulk tallied 11 tackles for loss and 7 sacks under Aldridge’s tutelage. Aldridge also spent time as Liberty’s co-defensive coordinator, including a stint as the team’s interim head coach. He also has plenty of connections in Virginia, so he could add plenty of value as a coach and as a recruiter.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker for the Hokies
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Open As Underdogs In Bowl Matchup vs Minnesota
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Send Out Plenty Of New Offers On First Day of Transfer Portal Opening