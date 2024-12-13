Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Makes Major Staff Changes Following Disappointing Season
Brent Pry has parted ways with three coaches on his staff, defensive coordinator Chris Marve, offensive line coach Ron Crook, and senior director of strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt IV.
Pry stated, "I appreciate the work Coach Marve, Coach Crook and Coach Galt have put into Virginia Tech football. They are great men who, alongside their families, have poured into our university and our student-athletes. However, our on-field results have not met our standards. As head coach, it is my responsibility to make the necessary changes to restore this program to its rightful place among college football’s best and deliver the success Hokie Nation deserves.”
Pry is slated to address the media tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Defensive coordinator Chris Marve served his third year as defensive coordinator. Marve was one of Pry’s initial hires and he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The Hokies were 15th in the nation in sack percentage, recording a sack on 8.66% of opponent plays. Virginia Tech was also 14th in the nation in interception percentage. Marve’s defense let up 359.7 yards per game, 145.4 on the ground and 214.3 through the air.
Offensive line coach Ron Crook joined the team two years ago before the commencement of the 2023 season. Crook formerly was the offensive line coach of Harvard, West Virginia, and Cincinnati. Before serving as Virginia Tech’s offensive line coach he served as South Dakota’s special teams coordinator. No significant contributor (min. 100 snaps) on Crook’s 2024 offensive line received an offensive grade of over 73.7, which was Xavier Chaplin, who recently entered the transfer portal. Fellow offensive linemen Lance Williams, Gunner Givens, and Braelin Moore have all entered the portal.
These staff changes come after Virginia Tech’s 6-6 season. The Hokies will face off against Minnesota in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
