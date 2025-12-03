Three-Star DB Amauri Polydor Commits to Virginia Tech

Three-star cornerback Amauri Polydor has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech.

Franklin has been red-hot on the trail and nothing has changed, as he continues to poach from Penn State's recruiting class, this time taking cornerback Amauri Polydor.

Polydor committed to Penn State back in June, but he reopened his commitment while remaining pledged to Penn State. He visited Colorado two weeks ago, but ended up chosing Virginia Tech over them and a few other suitors.

The Baltimore product is listed as a top 600 player in the country and the 14th best player in Maryland according to 247. He is a born and raised playmaker and ball hawk, intercepting eight passes last year. No stats were recorded for his high schoool's defense this year.

The only stats recorded are from his junior year, where he intercepted eight passes and made 40 total tackles, an impressive number of just 3.3 tackles per game, meaning he didn't allow many catches. He also had a sack and seven pass breakups. He also returned kicks in high school, he had 11 kickoff returns last year for 175 yards. He also had one 14 yard punt return.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound defensive back is on the thinner side of defensive backs, so he defintely has a frame to fill out. If he is able to get big enough, he could end up moving to safety. That completely depends on how and where his frame fills out over the next few years, I do not see him seeing the field much early in his career due to his size.

It's typical that a college football program will recruit players who comes from a winning program. Virginia Tech has had a tendency to pipeline some of the top programs in Virginia, specifically Green Run.

Polydor comes from arguably the best high school program in the country. St. Frances Academy is currently ranked as the second best team in the country. Their only loss is to the nationally ranked No. 19 St. John Bosco from California.

Polydor is currently training with some of the country's top staff and top facilities. His season isn't done yet, as they are playing in the national playoffs against Corner Canyon, the nation's 23rd ranked team and the top team from Utah.

Franklin has attacked this recruiting class from every angle, doing his best to raise the floor of the program. A commitment from Amauri Polydor from Penn State does just that.

