Virginia Tech Football to Host Massive Visitors Weekend
Virginia Tech football may be on the road in Charlottesville this Saturday, but that has not slowed the momentum on the recruiting trail. In fact, the Hokies are set to host a massive official visit weekend, with new Head Coach James Franklin remaining in Blacksburg to focus fully on building both next season’s roster and what is shaping up to be a pivotal recruiting class. With the class already off to a strong start, this weekend presents an opportunity for Virginia Tech to make serious ground nationally.
Below is the list of confirmed visitors and their ratings according to the 247 Sports Composite. All are members of the 2026 recruiting cycle:
LB Terry Wiggins (.9263) – Penn State commit
WR Davion "Fatrat" Brown (.9113)
DE Jackson Ford (.9115) – Penn State commit
DE Tyson Harley (.9109) – Penn State commit
OT Thomas Wilder (.8987)
CB Amauri Polydor (.8833) – Penn State commit
DE Garrett Witherington (.8733) – Kentucky commit
OT Maddox Cochrane (.8722)
While this is the full list of confirmed visitors at the moment, it would not be surprising if additional prospects are also on campus this weekend. Recruiting weekends of this magnitude rarely stay static, and late additions are always possible, especially when momentum begins to build.
From a class-ranking standpoint, this weekend could be a major turning point. Virginia Tech has a legitimate chance to dramatically reshape its recruiting profile and push toward the top 25 nationally. Hosting multiple blue-chip prospects - particularly those already committed elsewhere - signals serious intent and growing confidence in the Hokies’ recruiting pitch.
The in-state presence alone is notable. Virginia Tech will host two top-10 players from the state of Virginia in wide receiver Davion Brown and offensive tackle Thomas Wilder. Locking down elite in-state talent has long been a priority for the program, and getting both players on campus at the same time only reinforces that message.
Beyond Virginia, the Hokies are also welcoming several top-10 prospects from their respective regions. Terry Wiggins ranks sixth in Pennsylvania, while Jackson Ford checks in at No. 9 in the state. Tyson Harley, meanwhile, ranks as the No. 2 player in Washington, D.C. Adding that level of regional talent to the visit list underscores the growing footprint of Virginia Tech’s recruiting reach.
With Franklin leading the charge in Blacksburg, this weekend could go a long way in defining the trajectory of the class, potentially flipping the script on where Virginia Tech stands nationally.