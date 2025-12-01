Three-Star Linebacker Mathieu Lamah Commits To Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech and James Franklin continue to stay red-hot on the recruiting trail, securing another key commitment with the addition of three-star linebacker Mathieu Lamah. The in-state prospect becomes yet another building block for Franklin’s first full recruiting class, as the Hokies continue to emphasize locking down talent within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Lamah, standing 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is regarded as one of the better defensive prospects in the state. According to the 247Sports Composite, he ranks as a top-500 player nationally and is listed as the 13th-best player in Virginia for the 2026 cycle. His recruitment was competitive throughout, with several Big Ten programs showing interest, but Virginia Tech ultimately won out. Lamah flipped his commitment from Penn State to the Hokies, giving Franklin and his staff a notable win against a familiar recruiting rival.
James Franklin's persistence paid off, Lamah visited Blacksburg twice and James Franklin twice (Once at Virginia Tech, once at Penn State) during his recruitment. His first visit with Virginia Tech was back in June and again in November when the Hokies hosted Miami. Those trips allowed the staff to build a strong relationship with both Lamah and his family, while also giving him a closer look at the defensive vision Franklin is putting together. Rutgers also made a push for Lamah, hosting the linebacker on a visit earlier in November, but Virginia Tech and Penn State were widely viewed as the primary contenders down the stretch.
Lamah prepped at Patriot High School in Virginia, where his team enjoyed a strong 2024 season. After opening the year with an 0-2 start, Patriot bounced back in a major way, rattling off eight consecutive wins before eventually falling in the postseason. The team finished the year 8-3 and was ranked 72nd in the state. While individual defensive statistics are hard to come by - MaxPreps only lists interception data from this past season - Lamah’s impact went beyond the stat sheet, serving as a leader on a defense that fueled the team’s midseason turnaround. There's one Patriot player on the Hokies' roster this year: walk-on wide receiver Drew Hube.
For Franklin and his staff, landing Lamah checks multiple boxes. He’s another top-15 in-state prospect, another defensive piece with physical upside, and another step toward rebuilding Virginia Tech’s recruiting presence at home. In-state dominance has long been a pillar of success in Blacksburg, and commitments like Lamah’s signal that the Hokies are reestablishing that identity. As this class continues to grow, Virginia Tech’s momentum on the trail shows no signs of slowing down.