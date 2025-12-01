Three-Star Linebacker Mathieu Lamah Commits To Virginia Tech

BREAKING: 3⭐️ LB Mathieu Lamah has flipped his commitment from Penn State to Virginia Tech



The 6-3 220 backer from Nokesville, Va. originally pledged to the Nittany Lions on May 5



“I think it is just where I want to be at”



Story: https://t.co/GfCN1L2thF pic.twitter.com/9r0Dsz3JOH