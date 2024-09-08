Tight End JT Geraci Receives First Division One Offer from Virginia Tech
JT Geraci, a 6-foot-five tight end out of New Jersey, just received his first ever division one offer. Geraci picked up an offer from Virginia Tech after their win against Marshall, and both Coach Brent Pry and coach Elijah Brooks have both been in on his recruitment.
According to 247Sports, Virginia Tech has offered thirty prospects in the class of 2025, and Geraci will be the first tight end recruit out of the batch. He joins a group full of four-stars, like quarterback Brady Edmunds, receiver Myles McAfee, defensive tackle Griff Galloway, defensive end Ezekiel Ayangbile, cornerback Joshua Dobson, safety Marquis Bryant, and athlete Sequel Patterson.
Geraci has worked hard to get an offer from Virginia Tech, which is not only his first offer, but his first division one offer.
JT has gotten plenty of traction in the past few years, especially for a recruit entering his sophomore season.
He's visited countless schools, including Dartmouth, where his older brother, Alex Geraci, enters his senior season as a tight end. The younger of the two has visited plenty of other schools as well. He was invited to Penn State's opener in 2023, as a freshman. The tight end got the opportunity to meet NFL running back Saquon Barkley and to watch a 38-15 win over unranked West Virginia.
There's a long list of other prestigious programs he's visited as well: Michigan State, Michigan, Princeton, Monmouth, Rutgers, and Georgia--to name a few.
He's also received praise from national outlets for being a groundbreaking tight end, a player who is both a downfield threat and a capable blocker.
Here's a scouting report on Geraci, courtesy of Prep Redzone:
“Much of JT Geraci's climb in the rankings has to do with oh-so-many possibilities a daring and imaginative play caller has with him in the huddle. A mismatch nightmare at the high school level, Geraci has too much size and speed for your typical linebacker or safety to match up with him. When running routes he uses double-moves to create space and uses his hands to make catches, extending his arms to play keep away from defenders.
Although I hate to compare high school players, let alone freshman, to NFL players, the way defenders have a difficult time bringing him down by the waist and thighs as he carries them for extra yardage reminds me of Gronk. Also a defensive end, Geraci has shown how he can dip & rip, also getting hands on consistently. Geraci was lined up in the slot often on offense and l am absolutely dying to see him crack blocks someone into oblivion.”
He would be a great add to the Hokies roster in 2027, but he certainly as time to pick up more offers, and will be one of the top tight ends in the New England area for years to come.