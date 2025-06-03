Top 2026 Virginia Tech Target Cuts List of Schools to Seven Ahead of His Official Visit to Blacksburg
One of the top targets on the board for Virginia Tech has cut his list of schools down to seven and the Hokies are included. 2026 athlete L.J. Porter has Virginia Tech, James Madison, Tennessee, Liberty, Georgia Tech, Missouri and East Carolina are all going to be contending to land him.
Porter is a three-star athlete according to 247Sports, ranking as the No. 105 athlete in the country and the No. 50 player in the state of North Carolina. He plays Charlotte Christian High School in North Carolina and had 88 tackles and 12 TFLs last season while earning all-conference and all-state honors. He is slated to be at Virginia Tech this weekend for an official visit and then at App State next weekend. Keep an eye on this recruitment over the next few weeks.
While Virginia Tech only has three commitments so far in their 2026 class, Brent Pry and his staff are hoping to continue to fill out the class with talented players. They have four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren already on board, along with kicker Will Love and three-star linebacker Joshua Pittman. This is a big weekend for Pry and his staff as they welcome in a huge number of official visitors
Heading into June, where does Virginia Tech's class rank?
Right now, it is 78th overall in the country and 16th in the ACC, above only Wake Forest. That is due to their being only three commitments in the class, which is the lowest number for any program in the conference.
Virginia Tech's most recent commitment came from linebacker prospect Joshua Pittman and our own Brett Holmes broke down what he brings to the table for the Hokies as a prospect:
"Pittman initially indicated he'd be making his decision after his visits concluded in June or July. The Hokies presumably made him an offer he couldn't resist.
In his latest season at King's Fork, Pittman was active in the backfield. He often ran by tackles on the edge to shut down option runs and force the quarterback out of the pocket. He has good speed off the line of scrimmage combined with patience when pursuing the pocket.
Pittman's 6'3 frame stands out early. He does a good job closing in on plays, even if they're shoe-string tackles. One thing he'll have to gain consistency with is his pad height. He can come off the line scrimmage too upright and force himself to be thrown off balance. This, combined with his slender 210 lb. weight, can throw off his ability to set the edge. Pittman will have to prioritize bulking up upon arrival next year.
His potential as a run-stopper is very present on tape. Some downs he'll let the play develop into the defense's scheme, others he'll shut it down before things can even get going. While he's a very raw linebacker prospect, he has a lot of potential as an edge rusher.
Pittman has the tools to come on and off the line of scrimmage. When asked about where he sees his fit, he said, "I like rushing the passer. I mean, I can do both. I can stand-up, play a linebacker (role) or whatever. So, I feel like I'm a great fit for any team as a player, as a person."
Sam Siefkes and the rest of his staff see Pittman as a traditional edge. He would need to fill out his frame if this is where he lands on the depth chart. They'd likely want to see him get closer to 225 lbs. by the time he cracks the rotation. While that's no easy task, it's certainly possible.
The race at defensive end is wide open for the Hokies. Life after Antwaun Powell-Ryland means the next men up have meteor-sized shoes to fill. This isn't a one-year solution for Virginia Tech either, so Pittman will be a part of that race the moment he arrives in Blacksburg."