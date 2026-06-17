Updated 2027 Recruiting Rankings: Virginia Tech Holding On To Top-10 Class Halfway Through June

Virginia Tech football's Class of 2027 recruiting is on a heater. The Hokies boast a consensus top-20 recruiting class, and they currently hold 25 commitments at the time of writing. Here's a look at who's in the fold and how the class ranks across the major recruiting sites.

The Recruits

All national, state and position rankings are derived from 247Sports' site-specific rankings.

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/101/23) (committed March 19)

defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/100/21) (committed April 3)

defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/27/10) (committed April 14)

defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (NA/30/5) (committed April 16)

running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/45/18) (committed April 23)

tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/30/20) (committed April 24)

wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/81/21) (committed April 25)

running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/65/98) (committed April 29)

wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/53/8) (committed May 3)

cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/38/37) (committed May 7)

safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/35/11) (committed May 8)

quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (75/6/1) (committed May 14)

running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/28/55) (committed May 19)

offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (169/9/8) (committed May 25)

tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (93/4/4) (committed May 26)

tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/23/11) (committed May 30)

— ★★★★ (NA/23/11) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/75/1) (committed May 30)

(W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/75/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/39/12) (committed June 2)

offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★ (142/20/9) (committed June 2)

wide receiver Cam Wade (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/84/13) (committed June 7)

cornerback Bryce Woods (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/46/54) (committed June 7)

offensive tackle Junior Saunders — ★★★★ (NA/34/7) (committed June 7)

defensive back/athlete Semaj Dozier (N.J.) — ★★★ (NA/43/20) (committed June 10)

safety Turmarian Moreland — ★★★ (NA/31/42) (committed June 12)

linebacker Amarri Irvin — ★★★ (NA/29/31) (committed June 15)

247Sports

Virginia Tech currently ranks No. 7 among all squads in the 2027 recruiting rankings on 247Sports, sitting only behind Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Florida. Virginia Tech is the highest school without a five-star recruit, and it currently holds pledges from six four-star 247Sports recruits and 19 three-stars.

On the composite rankings, Virginia Tech clocks in at No. 16, falling behind schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Clemson. At the time of writing, the Hokies actually have more composite four-star pledges than three-stars, with 13 four-star recruits to 12 three-stars.

On3

On3 currently rates the Hokies at No. 18 in the country, just ahead of fellow ACC school Cal. On the site, Virginia Tech ranks third in the league behind Miami (No. 2) and Clemson (No. 15). The team's class score of 89.55 is a point-plus jump over its 2026 class, which rated at a 88.23.

Per On3, the Hokies currently hold eight blue-chip recruits (per the site's rankings). Quarterback Peter Bourque is currently the highest ranked at No. 78 in the class, with tight end Jordan Karhoff (No. 112) the lone other commit in the top 200.

ESPN

The Hokies currently rank No. 14 in ESPN's recruiting rankings. Here's some of what the outlet had to say in its full article which covered the top 25 recruiting classes:

"James Franklin quickly revitalized the Hokies' 2026 class once taking over the program and now has a full year to build the 2027 group. He's moving forward building a future around high-upside athletes with strong developmental potential across key positions."

The Hokies currently hold six SC Next 300 commitments, headlined by Bourque (No. 126 in SC Next 300, No. 8 quarterback, No. 1 in Massachusetts). On ESPN's site, Virginia Tech currently holds commitments from seven blue-chippers: Bourque (82 rating), linebacker Amarri Irvin (82), wide receiver Cam Wade (81), tight end Jordan Karhoff (80), offensive tackle Junior Saunders (80), cornerback Chase Johnson (80) and defensive end Joseph Buchanan (80).

My Thoughts

Regardless of the recruiting service used, Virginia Tech's 2027 class represents a significant step forward from recent cycles. That momentum can be traced to Franklin's revamped recruiting, as well as the university's increased financial commitment to athletics through the Invest to Win campaign and the recently announced $75 million gift (most of which will go to athletics).

The Hokies appear well-positioned moving forward. While a top-10 finish in the 247Sports Composite may be an ambitious target, I think Virginia Tech is trending toward securing a consensus top-20 class by the end of the cycle.