Virginia Tech Reports Record Donation

An anonymous four-generation Hokie family made the largest donation in Virginia Tech history, the university announced this morning.

According to Virginia Tech's press release, the donation is a record-setting $75 million. The previous overall high was $50 million — set in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Historic. Transformational. Game-changing.



Virginia Tech has received a $75 million commitment, the largest in university history. From Invest to Win to the future ahead, the momentum continues. 📈



➡️ https://t.co/Gjg8uBfE6b pic.twitter.com/qjPKfcDxrS — HokieSports (@hokiesports) June 4, 2026

The gift also towers over the previous high-water mark for Virginia Tech athletics. Before this donation, the largest athletics-specific contribution in school history was $20 million, set in December 2025.

The donation marks a significant moment for both the university and its athletic department, giving Virginia Tech another major financial boost in the rapidly shifting world of college athletics.

“This extraordinary commitment is a powerful statement about where Virginia Tech Athletics is headed and what is possible when Hokie Nation comes together behind a shared vision,” said Director of Athletics Whit Babcock in Tech's press release. “From Invest to Win to the recent creation of Hokie Ventures, we have been intentional about positioning Virginia Tech to compete and succeed at the highest level in college athletics. This historic commitment is the result of years of thoughtful planning, relationship-building, and the collective efforts of many people who believe deeply in Virginia Tech and our future. It accelerates our momentum, strengthens our ability to support student-athletes and coaches, and provides transformational opportunities for generations of Hokies to come.”

The majority of the donation is to be used for athletics, while a "sizable portion" is earmarked for the Honors College. The athletic part includes philanthropy for Virginia Tech's Invest to Win Initiative, unrestricted funds to be used at the care of the Hokies' new athletic director and added support through the new Hokie Ventures affiliation, the formation of which was announced Tuesday.

The Invest to Win Initiative was built on a $229 million investment over four financial years, with $120 million marked for philanthropy. The portion of the $75 million allocated for athletics is endowed, per the release, meaning that it will be a year-after-year investment.

“This historic commitment reflects extraordinary confidence in Virginia Tech’s rising potential in athletics and impactful scholarship,” said university President Tim Sands. “We are deeply grateful to receive this unprecedented investment at a pivotal moment for Virginia Tech, as we work to elevate the success of our teams and student-athletes, and develop innovative educational experiences that prepare our students to lead.”

Both Sands and Babcock are set to retire from their respective roles as President and athletic director, with the latter shifting into an emeritus role effective July 1. Babcock

Virginia Tech has yet to name either a new athletic director or a new president, both of which are likely to come later this year. Babcock is set to be paid $1.462 million from June 30, 2026, to June 30, 2027, in an emeritus role ($1.15 million base, $312,500 supplemental).

Just got the FOIA request back for #Hokies AD Whit Babcock, who is set to shift into an emeritus role effective July 1. First-year salary set to be $1.15 million. Starting July 1, 2027, the annual salary decreases to $900,000, and it lowers to $600,000 starting on July 1, 2028. pic.twitter.com/KDGOTbgxkQ — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) April 29, 2026

Virginia Tech's financial investment comes off the Hokies' hiring of new football head coach James Franklin last November. Amid Virginia Tech's worst season by winning percentage since 1992, the Hokies hired Franklin on Nov. 17. Franklin holds a 128-60 mark as a head coach and went 104-45 with Penn State. In 2024, his team went to the College Football Playoff semifinals, losing by three points to Notre Dame.

“This transformative commitment will have a tremendous impact on our football program and the young men who wear the Virginia Tech uniform,” Franklin said. “Football is the front porch of the University, and sustained investment is critical to competing for championships at the highest level. This generosity provides the resources necessary to recruit, develop and support elite student-athletes while positioning Virginia Tech Football for long-term success. We are incredibly grateful for this belief in our program and our vision for sustained success.”