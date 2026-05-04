Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: Virginia Tech Surges After Big Weekend

Don't look now, but Virginia Tech is rising up in the 2027 recruiting class rankings.

The Hokies picked up a big commitment from 2027 four-star wide receiver Demarcus Brown, who flipped to the Hokies from rival Virginia, giving Virginia Tech their second blue chip player of the cycle. With his commitment, Virginia Tech is now sitting at No. 20 in the 2027 recruiting class rankings at 247Sports and there is momentum for the Hokies to continue climbing and finish with one of the top classes in the ACC.

Here is how the ACC looks after the weekend (rankings courtesy of 247Sports)"

1. Louisville (10th nationally)

2. Miami (15th)

3. Virginia Tech (20th)

4. Cal (21st)

5. Syracuse (22nd)

6. Clemson (30th)

7. Boston College (36th)

8. Wake Forest (37th)

9. Florida State (38th)

10. Duke (44th)

11. Virginia (47th)

12. Pittsburgh (50th)

13. SMU (51st)

14. NC State (53rd)

15. North Carolina (56th)

16. Stanford (58th)

17. Georgia Tech (72nd)

I think that in the end, Virginia Tech has the ability to finish second while I think Miami is likely going to finish 1st for a 5th consecutive season. The Hurricanes are the recruiting power in the conference right now and Franklin is not likely to beat them in that area just yet, but Virginia Tech is in the mix for a number of blue chip prospects and if they can close well, they could end the year in the top 15.

When Franklin took the job, he mentioned that the ability to recruit the region and bring in talented players as a reason he thought this job be could be a high level program:

"The things that kind of align from a regional perspective. I got tremendous respect for the state of Virginia, the high school football, and also when you take about when you talk about a six-hour radius from campus. The number of high-level football players, the types of coaching that they're getting and the attractiveness of Virginia Tech to them, as well."

There is still time between the early signing period and one of things about getting highly rated commits is that you have to be able to hold onto them when other programs try and take them away. Franklin is going to have to hoard off other programs while also continuing to build his first full recruiting class in Blacksburg.

You could see the promise that Virginia Tech had one the recruiting trail when Franklin took the Hokies from the No. 124 spot to No. 22 in just a matter of weeks when he got the job. What will he be able to do now that he has a full staff to work with and more time? So far, the results are super promising.