The Offensive Weapon for Virginia Tech Flying Under the Radar

Virginia Tech's wide receiver room was not a strength last season. No wideout eclipsed more than three touchdowns. The group was functional at times and invisible at others, and heading into 2026, the expectation is that it will be slightly better.

But I think that Que'Sean Brown might change that calculus more than people are accounting for.

The Duke transfer committed to Blacksburg on January 10, and since then, it's been largely dormant. Duke is not the typical program that tends to produce household names; it claimed the ACC title last season but entered the bout with a 7-5 record. When asked by Virginia Tech On SI's Thomas Hughes about the wide receiver room back in February, Franklin did not speak on any receiver beyond senior Ayden Greene, remarking that the rest of the room was in an "earn-it" phase. Franklin did change his tune when asked about Brown April 7.

"He is really quick," Franklin said. "He’s really fast. He also has really good ball skills because what happens is if you’re an undersized guy and you don’t have really good ball skills, it makes you smaller. ... He give us someone that can scaare the defense and can scare the defensive coordiantor from a speed and production standpoint, which we need."

What Brown did with the Blue Devils last season, however, offers real reason for hope. The redshirt junior put up 64 receptions, 846 yards and five touchdowns. He shared the team's Offensive Skill Player of the Year award with fellow receiver Cooper Barkate and ranked 17th in Duke's program history in single-season receiving yardage. The Blue Devils leaned heavily on their pass game, finishing 16th nationally in passing yards per game, and Brown was a consistent part of why it worked.

He is not a player who piles up numbers in one or two games and disappears. He caught passes in 13 of 14 contests, topped four receptions in eight games and cleared 40 receiving yards in nine. The production was spread out and consistent, sometimes a harder thing to sustain than a couple of outlier performances from time to time.

Brown shared an offense with Barkate, who finished with 1,106 receiving yards, meaning the targets were distributed rather than funneled. The two combined for 1,952 receiving yards, third-most by a Duke pair in program history and the offense around them was well-balanced and effective. The Blue Devils set program records in total touchdowns, points scored and pass efficiency in 2025. Brown was a productive piece in one of the ACC's top offenses.

His best game came in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State. Brown racked up 10 receptions for 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with just over two minutes left. When Duke needed production, Brown came through.

The spring game in Blacksburg did not leave much to glean; Brown recorded 22 yards and an early touchdown. But the entire receiver corps combined for only 157 total yards on the day. The depth chart behind Ayden Greene and Brown remains unsettled. But the projection that Brown slots in as a clear WR2 alongside Greene feels reasonable based on Brown's proven track record.

In a spring where Tech's tight end room is garnering most of the attention, Brown has not done much to demand the spotlight for himself. That tracks with what his Duke tape suggests — a player who does his work within the flow of an offense rather than outside.

Virginia Tech's receiver room needs someone who has produced consistently at the college level. Brown has done that. He likely will not be the lead story heading into the season, and that is perfectly OK. The players who end up mattering most in October are not always drawing the most attention in May, and I believe Brown is flying under the radar as one of the most valuable acquisitions for Virginia Tech.