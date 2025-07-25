Varina H.S. (Va.) Three-Star Defensive Tackle JaySean Richardson Commits to UVa over Virginia Tech
This morning, Varina High School defensive tackle JaySean Richardson made his decision on where to go for college. Unfortunately for the Hokies, it wasn't to them; instead, the three-star prospect chose to go to Charlottesville and committed to Virginia.
"It feels great, not gonna lie," Richardson said to Wahoos247. "Trying to make this program turn into a great program."
Richardson was ranked as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite; in the latter, he slotted in at No. 935 in the country with a composite score of 87. He was ranked at No. 104 of all defensive linemen in the country and No. 26 in the state of Virginia for its 2026 class.
Richardson took official visits to both Charlottesville and Blacksburg, visiting the former on June 5 and the latter on June 20. Indiana, James Madison, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, Wake Forest and West Virginia were among the colleges that offered Richardson, but only the Hokies and Cavaliers made his final two.
The total brings Virginia's three-star recruit count to 11 on 247Sports. That's the fifth-lowest of the ACC, but three of the schools that have less three-star recruits are Miami, Clemson and Florida State, who make up the top three.
The fourth program? Virginia Tech. As of July 25, the Hokies sit in last place on 247Sports’ ACC recruiting rankings with a cumulative score of 131.58 points. A small portion of the concern surrounding their class is statistically overstated; Will Love, the younger brother of current Hokies kicker John Love, carries an 81 composite rating due to the fact that kickers are rarely graded as highly as other positions; however, he is considered the top specialist in the 2026 class.
Still, misses on prospects like Richardson are the types of setbacks that, if repeated, can gradually erode the overall strength of a recruiting cycle, as has been the case with Tech’s 2026 group.