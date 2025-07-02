Virginia Tech Appears to Be Trending For Four-Star OT Thomas Wilder Ahead of His Commitment Tomorrow
Tomorrow is decision day for four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder, and while Virginia Tech recruiting has been nothing to write home about so far in this 2026 cycle, they seem to be trending towards making a big splash on Thursday by landing the talented OT. Ahead of his commitment tomorrow, the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions have Virginia Tech as the projected team that Wilder selects and while Crystal Ball Predictions can be wrong, it does show that Brent Pry, offensive line coach Matt Moore, and the rest of the staff have done a good job and they hope to close the deal tomorrow.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Wilder is ranked as the No. 318 player in the country, the No. 29 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of Virginia. The 6'6 285 LBS OT took an official visit to Blacksburg last weekend and has also taken official visits to Maryland, Penn State, and North Carolina.
June has come and gone in the college football recruiting world, and it was not the best month for Virginia Tech. After a month full of official visitors, the Hokies enter July with just seven commitments and a class that ranks 93rd nationally and dead last in the ACC according to 247Sports. Is there still time to turn things around? Sure, but entering a crucial season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry, there is no momentum on the recruiting trail. Getting a commitment from Wilder would change that.
One of the top targets on the board for Virginia Tech has named his final four finalists in his recruitment as well as set a commitment date. Four-Star defensive end Elijah Golden (6'4 275 LBS), who plays at Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida, announced that Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Notre Dame are his final four schools and he will make a commitment on July 26th. Golden took an official visit to Virginia Tech on May 30th and has also taken official visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.
Golden would be an elite get for the Hokies and would be their highest rated commitment by a large margin. Right now, the Hokies class ranks 93rd in the country and only has seven commitments. It has not been a particularly strong summer for Brent Pry and Virginia Tech, but they hope to make a big splash by landing Golden.
Here is a scouting report on Golden, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, who compared him to former SMU edge rusher Elijah Roberts:
"Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together."
ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (as of 7/2, courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. SMU
5, North Carolina
6. Syracuse
7. Pittsburgh
8. Cal
9. Boston College
10. Louisville
11. Stanford
12. Georgia Tech
13. Duke
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Virginia
17. Virginia Tech