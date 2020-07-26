2021 3-star Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

The 5'11", 180 lbs. Johnson committed to Virginia Tech last November, and announced on Saturday that he would be enrolling in school early in Blacksburg. Johnson is the 13th-ranked player in the state of South Carolina and the 66th-ranked athlete in nation for the Class of 2021.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American. This week, SI All-American continued its series, as the top 10 offensive linemen were revealed.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: ATH Nykelius Johnson

Projected Position: ATH

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

School: Florence (S.C.) West Florence

Committed to: Virginia Tech Hokies



Frame: Possesses a long, lean frame with the ability to add another 10-15 pounds of mass and definition to upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Reports a 4.39 forty-yard dash time, and he displays quality top-end speed on film. He plays running back and cornerback at the high school level. His length and top-end speed suggest he could project as a cornerback at the college level, as he shows nice ball skills down the field.

Instincts: He is a natural athlete with the ball in his hands, and he sees the field well. He tends to get ahead of his blockers at times. As a defender, he times his jump well down the field, high points the ball, and diagnoses run plays quickly.

Polish: He is a well-rounded athlete with the ability to impact on either side of the ball. He is a consistent tackler with a nose for the ball, who displays decent ball skills in coverage. He is a bit raw in his technique and relies on his top-end speed at the high school level.

Bottom Line: Johnson is a two-way athlete who could impact on either side of the ball at the college level, but he appears to have a higher ceiling as a defensive back. He displays the ability to quickly diagnose plays, shows off decent ball skills down the field, and is a consistent, reliable tackler with quality top-end speed to close out plays. He projects as a contributor at the Major Power 5 level.